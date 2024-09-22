DAX18.720 -1,5%ESt504.872 -1,5%MSCIW3.681 -0,2%Dow42.093 +0,2%Nas17.979 -0,2%Bitcoin56.240 -0,3%Euro1,1172 +0,1%Öl74,77 -0,2%Gold2.625 +1,5%
Heute im Fokus
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende - wieder unter 19.000er Marke -- Mercedes-Benz senkt Ausblick für 2024 -- Lufthansa, VW, Palantir, Commerzbank, Plug Power im Fokus
Top News
KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Schwache Performance in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag Schwache Performance in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag
Wochenperformance

KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

20.09.24 18:10 Uhr
DAX-Aktien in KW 38: Gewinner und Verlierer der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
18.720,0 PKT -282,4 PKT -1,49%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 38 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: -6,39 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Merck

Merck: -6,33 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 38: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: -6,29 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 37: RWE

RWE: -5,85 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: -5,24 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 35: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,82 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 33: Covestro

Covestro: -3,94 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 32: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: -3,77 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 31: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: -3,44 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: -3,41 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Porsche

Porsche: -3,10 Prozent

Quelle: http://www.porsche.com

Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,08 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: -2,80 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Infineon

Infineon: -2,53 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 25: EON SE

EON SE: -2,07 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: FotograFFF / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: -0,98 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 22: Symrise

Symrise: -0,91 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 21: adidas

adidas: -0,32 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: -0,29 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: -0,25 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 18: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 0,05 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 17: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 0,32 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: BMW

BMW: 0,44 Prozent

Quelle: BMW Group

Platz 13: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 0,57 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 12: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Continental

Continental: 0,78 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Siemens

Siemens: 1,58 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Allianz

Allianz: 1,81 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 1,92 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 7: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 3,69 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 6: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 3,80 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Way / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: BASF

BASF: 5,55 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 6,12 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Bayer

Bayer: 6,23 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 10,58 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 1: Zalando

Zalando: 13,93 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

Verfallstag & FED im Fokus. DAX, BTC, Gold, Nasdaq & Aktien der Woche mit Apple, Tesla, PayPal & Co.
