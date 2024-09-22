KW 38: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 38/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 13.09.2024 und dem 20.09.2024. Stand ist der 20.09.2024.
Platz 40: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: -6,39 Prozent
Platz 39: Merck
Merck: -6,33 Prozent
Platz 38: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: -6,29 Prozent
Platz 37: RWE
RWE: -5,85 Prozent
Platz 36: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: -5,24 Prozent
Platz 35: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -4,82 Prozent
Platz 34: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): -4,82 Prozent
Platz 33: Covestro
Covestro: -3,94 Prozent
Platz 32: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: -3,77 Prozent
Platz 31: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: -3,44 Prozent
Platz 30: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: -3,41 Prozent
Platz 29: Porsche
Porsche: -3,10 Prozent
Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -3,08 Prozent
Platz 27: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: -2,80 Prozent
Platz 26: Infineon
Infineon: -2,53 Prozent
Platz 25: EON SE
EON SE: -2,07 Prozent
Platz 24: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 23: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: -0,98 Prozent
Platz 22: Symrise
Symrise: -0,91 Prozent
Platz 21: adidas
adidas: -0,32 Prozent
Platz 20: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: -0,29 Prozent
Platz 19: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: -0,25 Prozent
Platz 18: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 0,05 Prozent
Platz 17: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 0,28 Prozent
Platz 16: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 0,32 Prozent
Platz 15: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 0,37 Prozent
Platz 14: BMW
BMW: 0,44 Prozent
Platz 13: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 0,57 Prozent
Platz 12: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 0,63 Prozent
Platz 11: Continental
Continental: 0,78 Prozent
Platz 10: Siemens
Siemens: 1,58 Prozent
Platz 9: Allianz
Allianz: 1,81 Prozent
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 1,92 Prozent
Platz 7: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 3,69 Prozent
Platz 6: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 3,80 Prozent
Platz 5: BASF
BASF: 5,55 Prozent
Platz 4: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 6,12 Prozent
Platz 3: Bayer
Bayer: 6,23 Prozent
Platz 2: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 10,58 Prozent
Platz 1: Zalando
Zalando: 13,93 Prozent
