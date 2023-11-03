DAX15.189 +0,3%ESt504.175 +0,1%MSCIW2.853 +2,0%Dow34.120 +0,8%Nas13.476 +1,4%Bitcoin32.230 -2,0%Euro1,0745 +1,2%Öl85,25 -2,0%Gold1.992 +0,4%
Wochenperformance

KW 44: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

aktualisiert 03.11.23 18:07 Uhr
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 44 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 44/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 38: Infineon

Infineon: 0,19 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 37: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 36: Symrise

Symrise: 0,53 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Platz 35: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 0,77 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: 1,01 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 33: Allianz

Allianz: 1,10 Prozent

Quelle: Allianz

Platz 32: Covestro

Covestro: 1,15 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 31: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 1,52 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,19 Prozent

Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Merck

Merck: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 27: EON SE

EON SE: 2,34 Prozent

Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 26: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: 2,44 Prozent

Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de

Platz 25: adidas

adidas: 2,51 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: 2,94 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,28 Prozent

Quelle: QIAGEN

Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: AIF

Platz 20: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 3,36 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 19: SAP SE

SAP SE: 3,41 Prozent

Quelle: SAP

Platz 18: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 3,52 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 17: RWE

RWE: 3,60 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Bayer

Bayer: 3,83 Prozent

Quelle: Bayer AG

Platz 15: Continental

Continental: 4,15 Prozent

Quelle: Continental

Platz 14: Siemens

Siemens: 4,39 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens

Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 4,62 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 4,77 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 4,93 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: BMW

BMW: 5,04 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Zalando

Zalando: 5,78 Prozent

Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

Platz 8: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,79 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: BASF

BASF: 5,81 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 6: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: 5,92 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 5: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 6,63 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 4: Porsche

Porsche: 9,77 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 3: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 11,59 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 18,23 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 1: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: 27,48 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

