KW 44: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 44/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 27.10.2023 und dem 03.11.2023. Stand ist der 03.11.2023.
Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Platz 40: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: -0,13 Prozent
Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de
Platz 38: Infineon
Infineon: 0,19 Prozent
Quelle: Infineon Technologies
Platz 37: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Daimler Truck AG
Platz 36: Symrise
Symrise: 0,53 Prozent
Quelle: Symrise AG
Platz 35: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 0,77 Prozent
Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com
Platz 34: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: 1,01 Prozent
Quelle: Henkel AG
Platz 33: Allianz
Allianz: 1,10 Prozent
Quelle: Allianz
Platz 32: Covestro
Covestro: 1,15 Prozent
Quelle: Covestro
Platz 31: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 1,52 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 1,62 Prozent
Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,19 Prozent
Quelle: Jorg Hackemann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Merck
Merck: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Merck KGaA
Platz 27: EON SE
EON SE: 2,34 Prozent
Quelle: PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images
Platz 26: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: 2,44 Prozent
Quelle: Terramara / pixelio.de
Platz 25: adidas
adidas: 2,51 Prozent
Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: 2,94 Prozent
Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): 3,01 Prozent
Quelle: ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 3,28 Prozent
Quelle: QIAGEN
Platz 21: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: AIF
Platz 20: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 3,36 Prozent
Quelle: Brenntag AG
Platz 19: SAP SE
SAP SE: 3,41 Prozent
Quelle: SAP
Platz 18: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 3,52 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius
Platz 17: RWE
RWE: 3,60 Prozent
Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Bayer
Bayer: 3,83 Prozent
Quelle: Bayer AG
Platz 15: Continental
Continental: 4,15 Prozent
Quelle: Continental
Platz 14: Siemens
Siemens: 4,39 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens
Platz 13: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 4,62 Prozent
Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 4,77 Prozent
Quelle: MTU Aero Engines
Platz 11: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 4,93 Prozent
Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: BMW
BMW: 5,04 Prozent
Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Zalando
Zalando: 5,78 Prozent
Quelle: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images
Platz 8: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: 5,79 Prozent
Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: BASF
BASF: 5,81 Prozent
Quelle: Pressefoto BASF
Platz 6: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: 5,92 Prozent
Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images
Platz 5: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 6,63 Prozent
Quelle: Qiagen
Platz 4: Porsche
Porsche: 9,77 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 3: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 11,59 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): 18,23 Prozent
Quelle: Vonovia SE
Platz 1: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: 27,48 Prozent
Quelle: Siemens Energy AG
Weitere News zum Thema
Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com