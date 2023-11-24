DAX16.029 +0,2%ESt504.373 +0,3%MSCIW3.009 +0,1%Dow35.343 +0,2%Nas14.242 -0,2%Bitcoin34.412 +0,6%Euro1,0930 +0,2%Öl81,50 +0,3%Gold2.000 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 Siemens Energy ENER6Y NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 BASF BASF11 Tesla A1CX3T SAP 716460 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG50 Microsoft 870747
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Ruhiger Handel am Black Friday: DAX geht über der 16.000er Marke ins Wochenende -- Bitcoin zeitweise über 38.000 US-Dollar -- Bayer von Kepler-Analysten abgestuft -- NVIDIA, Tesla, VW, Amazon im Fokus
Top News
KW 47: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones am Mittag mit Gewinnen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktuelle Multi-Asset-Views von Schroders: wie werden die Aussichten für Aktien, Anleihen und Rohstoffe bewertet? -w-
Wochenperformance

KW 47: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

24.11.23 18:01 Uhr
KW 47: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche | finanzen.net

In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
DAX 40
16.029,5 PKT 34,8 PKT 0,22%
Charts|News|Analysen

So schnitten DAX-Werte in der Kalenderwoche 47 ab

Platz 41: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 47/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.

Quelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com

Platz 40: Bayer

Bayer: -21,24 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy: -7,19 Prozent

Quelle: Siemens Energy AG

Platz 38: Porsche

Porsche: -5,30 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 37: Porsche Automobil vz

Porsche Automobil vz: -2,58 Prozent

Quelle: THOMAS KIENZLE / Kontributor/Getty Images

Platz 36: Volkswagen (VW) vz

Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: Steve Mann / Shutterstock.com

Platz 35: BMW

BMW: -1,21 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 34: Zalando

Zalando: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: nitpicker / Shutterstock.com

Platz 33: Commerzbank

Commerzbank: -0,76 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank: -0,63 Prozent

Quelle: Slava2009 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 31: Henkel vz

Henkel vz: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: Henkel AG

Platz 30: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,28 Prozent

Quelle: Vonovia SE

Platz 29: RWE

RWE: -0,13 Prozent

Quelle: Dennis Diatel / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,07 Prozent

Quelle: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Infineon

Infineon: 0,40 Prozent

Quelle: Infineon Technologies

Platz 26: BASF

BASF: 0,67 Prozent

Quelle: Pressefoto BASF

Platz 25: MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines: 1,13 Prozent

Quelle: MTU Aero Engines

Platz 24: Covestro

Covestro: 1,48 Prozent

Quelle: Covestro

Platz 23: Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall: 1,54 Prozent

Quelle: Tobias Arhelger / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Heidelberg Materials

Heidelberg Materials: 1,57 Prozent

Quelle: Strahlengang / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom: 1,60 Prozent

Quelle: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Siemens

Siemens: 1,62 Prozent

Quelle: A.Penkov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck: 1,68 Prozent

Quelle: Daimler Truck AG

Platz 18: Airbus SE (ex EADS)

Airbus SE (ex EADS): 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: Bocman1973 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Allianz

Allianz: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: JPstock / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: EON SE

EON SE: 2,03 Prozent

Quelle: Patrik Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

Platz 15: Continental

Continental: 2,18 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Brenntag SE

Brenntag SE: 2,26 Prozent

Quelle: Brenntag AG

Platz 13: Fresenius SE

Fresenius SE: 2,27 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius

Platz 12: Merck

Merck: 2,42 Prozent

Quelle: Merck KGaA

Platz 11: Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse: 2,52 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Börse AG

Platz 10: adidas

adidas: 2,67 Prozent

Quelle: paul prescott / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)

DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,74 Prozent

Quelle: Deutsche Post

Platz 8: SAP SE

SAP SE: 2,81 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers: 2,88 Prozent

Quelle: testing / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf: 3,01 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,12 Prozent

Quelle: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: QIAGEN

QIAGEN: 3,44 Prozent

Quelle: Qiagen

Platz 3: Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück: 3,88 Prozent

Quelle: www.hannover-rueck.de

Platz 2: Sartorius vz

Sartorius vz: 4,31 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Symrise

Symrise: 5,32 Prozent

Quelle: Symrise AG

Bildquellen: Julian Mezger für Finanzen Verlag, PhotoSTS / Shutterstock.com

Mehr zum Thema DAX 40

18:08Thai Airways Plans Major Fleet Expansion With Airbus And Boeing Orders: Report
18:01KW 47: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:55DAX-Handel aktuell: DAX schließt im Plus
17:53Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax zurück auf höchstem Stand seit Ende August
17:53Bayer-Aktie gibt weiter nach: Kepler-Analysten stufen Bayer nach schlechten Nachrichten ab
17:51MÄRKTE EUROPA/Kleine Gewinne in ruhigem Geschäft
17:41Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
17:40XETRA-SCHLUSS/DAX klettert über 16.000er-Marke