KW 47: So bewegten sich die 40 DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
In der vergangenen Woche hatten verschiedene Themen Einfluss auf den deutschen Aktienmarkt. So schlugen sich die Einzelwerte im DAX.
Platz 41: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im DAX 40 in KW 47/23 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 17.11.2023 und dem 24.11.2023. Stand ist der 24.11.2023.
Platz 40: Bayer
Bayer: -21,24 Prozent
Platz 39: Siemens Energy
Siemens Energy: -7,19 Prozent
Platz 38: Porsche
Porsche: -5,30 Prozent
Platz 37: Porsche Automobil vz
Porsche Automobil vz: -2,58 Prozent
Platz 36: Volkswagen (VW) vz
Volkswagen (VW) vz: -1,69 Prozent
Platz 35: BMW
BMW: -1,21 Prozent
Platz 34: Zalando
Zalando: -1,04 Prozent
Platz 33: Commerzbank
Commerzbank: -0,76 Prozent
Platz 32: Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank: -0,63 Prozent
Platz 31: Henkel vz
Henkel vz: -0,39 Prozent
Platz 30: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington): -0,28 Prozent
Platz 29: RWE
RWE: -0,13 Prozent
Platz 28: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler): -0,07 Prozent
Platz 27: Infineon
Infineon: 0,40 Prozent
Platz 26: BASF
BASF: 0,67 Prozent
Platz 25: MTU Aero Engines
MTU Aero Engines: 1,13 Prozent
Platz 24: Covestro
Covestro: 1,48 Prozent
Platz 23: Rheinmetall
Rheinmetall: 1,54 Prozent
Platz 22: Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials: 1,57 Prozent
Platz 21: Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom: 1,60 Prozent
Platz 20: Siemens
Siemens: 1,62 Prozent
Platz 19: Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck: 1,68 Prozent
Platz 18: Airbus SE (ex EADS)
Airbus SE (ex EADS): 1,84 Prozent
Platz 17: Allianz
Allianz: 1,84 Prozent
Platz 16: EON SE
EON SE: 2,03 Prozent
Platz 15: Continental
Continental: 2,18 Prozent
Platz 14: Brenntag SE
Brenntag SE: 2,26 Prozent
Platz 13: Fresenius SE
Fresenius SE: 2,27 Prozent
Platz 12: Merck
Merck: 2,42 Prozent
Platz 11: Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse: 2,52 Prozent
Platz 10: adidas
adidas: 2,67 Prozent
Platz 9: DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post)
DHL Group (ex Deutsche Post): 2,74 Prozent
Platz 8: SAP SE
SAP SE: 2,81 Prozent
Platz 7: Siemens Healthineers
Siemens Healthineers: 2,88 Prozent
Platz 6: Beiersdorf
Beiersdorf: 3,01 Prozent
Platz 5: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft: 3,12 Prozent
Platz 4: QIAGEN
QIAGEN: 3,44 Prozent
Platz 3: Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück: 3,88 Prozent
Platz 2: Sartorius vz
Sartorius vz: 4,31 Prozent
Platz 1: Symrise
Symrise: 5,32 Prozent
