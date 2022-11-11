Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Freitagmittag fester

Um 12:22 Uhr wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der XETRA-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 2,2 Prozent auf 81,08 EUR nach oben. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 81,30 EUR. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 80,29 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via XETRA 340 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 17.11.2021 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 234,55 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 65,43 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 09.11.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 71,00 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 14,20 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 171,00 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.08.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS lag bei 1,05 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,36 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 7,63 Prozent auf 1.099,46 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.021,50 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Mit der Q3 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 21.11.2022 gerechnet. Einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 06.12.2023 werfen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2023 auf 3,71 USD je Aktie belaufen.

