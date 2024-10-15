Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursplus

Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,17 USD zu.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:52 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 68,17 USD. Zwischenzeitlich stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sogar auf 68,29 USD. Den NASDAQ-Handel startete das Papier bei 67,74 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 76.544 Aktien.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2023 bei 74,75 USD. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 9,65 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,07 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 13.08.2024 erreicht. Mit einem Kursverlust von 19,22 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nach 0,000 USD im Vorjahr, liegt die Dividenden-Schätzung für das laufende Jahr bei 0,000 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 21.08.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2024 – vorgestellt. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,61 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 2,09 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Am 18.11.2024 dürfte die Q3 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Beim Gewinn 2025 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 5,33 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Ende des Montagshandels in der Gewinnzone

Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 am Montagnachmittag fester

Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ 100 mit Gewinnen