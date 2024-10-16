DAX19.451 -0,2%ESt504.911 -0,7%MSCIW3.726 -0,1%Dow42.975 +0,6%Nas18.299 -0,1%Bitcoin62.310 +1,3%Euro1,0873 -0,2%Öl74,01 -0,9%Gold2.667 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications büßt am Mittwochnachmittag ein

16.10.24 16:08 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ-Handel zuletzt um 0,2 Prozent auf 68,31 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,59 EUR -0,23 EUR -0,37%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:53 Uhr rutschte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,2 Prozent auf 68,31 USD ab. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 68,12 USD nach. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 68,22 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 40.462 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 9,43 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,07 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 13.08.2024 erreicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 19,38 Prozent.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 0,71 USD gegenüber 0,61 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 5,33 USD je Aktie aus.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

