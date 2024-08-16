Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün

Aktie im Fokus

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,5 Prozent.

Die Aktie legte um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,5 Prozent auf 58,97 USD zu. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 59,15 USD zu. Bei 58,50 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 84.340 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 28,72 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,07 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,61 Prozent.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,70 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2026-Bilanz am 25.08.2025.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

