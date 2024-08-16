DAX18.441 +0,7%ESt504.876 +0,7%MSCIW3.603 +0,5%Dow40.850 +0,5%Nas17.694 +0,4%Bitcoin53.036 ±0,0%Euro1,1063 +0,4%Öl79,39 -0,2%Gold2.504 -0,2%
Ruhiger Start in Jackson Hole-Woche: DAX im Plus -- Wall Street freundlich -- Aktionäre reagieren entsetzt auf Rettungsplan für Varta -- Nokia, RTL, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün

19.08.24 16:08 Uhr

19.08.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag in Grün

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere zuletzt 1,5 Prozent.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
52,41 EUR -0,56 EUR -1,06%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Aktie legte um 15:52 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,5 Prozent auf 58,97 USD zu. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 59,15 USD zu. Bei 58,50 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ-Volumen auf 84.340 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 75,91 USD markierte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 28,72 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 13.08.2024 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 55,07 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 6,61 Prozent.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vor. In Sachen EPS wurden 0,70 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1,14 Mrd. USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,25 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umsetzen können.

Voraussichtlich am 21.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2025-Bilanz gewähren. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2026-Bilanz am 25.08.2025.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 5,05 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

