DAX schwach - wieder unter 19.000er Marke -- Wall Street schwächelt -- Mercedes-Benz senkt Ausblick für 2024 -- Lufthansa, VW, Palantir, Commerzbank, Plug Power im Fokus
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagnachmittag Boden gut

20.09.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications macht am Freitagnachmittag Boden gut

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,29 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,51 EUR -0,42 EUR -0,70%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 15:53 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,29 USD. Im Tageshoch stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,30 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 66,76 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 32.208 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 28.12.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 74,75 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 11,09 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 13.08.2024 auf bis zu 55,07 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 18,16 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Im Jahr 2024 wurde eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet. Im laufenden Jahr erwarten Experten 0,000 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 21.08.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,09 Prozent auf 1,16 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,14 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommende Q3 2025-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 18.11.2024 veröffentlicht.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2025 liegen bei durchschnittlich 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

