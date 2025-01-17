Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Aufschlag

Notierung im Fokus

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,2 Prozent auf 78,23 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:53 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,2 Prozent auf 78,23 USD. Bei 79,18 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 78,79 USD. Über NASDAQ wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 87.150 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 26.11.2024 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 92,78 USD an. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 18,60 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 29,61 Prozent sinken.

2024 wurde eine Dividende von Höhe von 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet. Analysten prognostizieren für das laufende Jahr 0,000 USD.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 0,67 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 0,47 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,18 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 03.03.2025 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2025 auf 5,43 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

