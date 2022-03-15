  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
23.05.2022 10:42

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahe Vortagesschluss

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahe Vortagesschluss
Notierung im Blick
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel und tendierte zuletzt bei 84,89 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel und tendierte um 23.05.2022 12:22:00 Uhr bei 84,89 EUR. Bei 85,51 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 84,89 EUR. Bei 85,51 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 114 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 75,25 Prozent. Bei 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 10,25 Prozent.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 28.02.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,22 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.071,40 USD im Vergleich zu 882,49 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,03 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert

Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten"

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Zahlen erwartet
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Für Zoom-Anleger wird es am Abend spannend.
10:42 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag nahe Nulllinie (finanzen.net)
08:06 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagvormittag (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
20.05.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag fester (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)
27.04.22
Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert (finanzen.net)
07.04.22
Morningstar stuft ARK Invests Flaggschiff-ETF ab - Mangelndes Risikomanagement führt zu "schweren Verlusten" (finanzen.net)
01.04.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
15.03.22
Zoom-Aktie: Wieder auf dem Boden der Tatsachen (Redaktion Finanzen Verlag)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

27.04.22Tesla-Aktie nach starken Quartalszahlen im Aufwind - ARK-Chefin Cathie Wood trennt sich von Tesla-Anteilen im Millionenwert
09.05.22Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom
20.05.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag fester
20.05.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag mit positiven Vorzeichen
19.05.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag im Minusbereich
22.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
22.04.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know
29.04.22Is Most-Watched Stock Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Worth Betting on Now?
03.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
12.05.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom Drives Contact Center Expansion with Acquisition of Solvvy
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Falkenhaftes Fed-Gerede hilft dem Dollar nicht mehr
Neue Krypto-Turbozertifikate sind wochentags rund um die Uhr handelbar
Vontobel: Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Covestro AG, Merck KGaA, Henkel
Doji signalisiert Unsicherheit am GD 50
Deutsche Bank stellt sich neu auf
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Schwerpunkt der Woche: Der free lunch
Trendwende bei der Inflation
Ist eine Private Altersvorsorge sinnvoll? Darauf solltest du achten
Was beinhaltet der BIT Capital Crypto-Fonds
Podcast: Neue Welt im Energiesektor? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst
Bitcoin für den Anlage-Mix: Warum eine Krypto-Beimischung das Risiko-Rendite-Profil eines
Exklusiv: Investieren Sie in Private Real Estate und erzielen exzellente Renditen.
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Was Man(n) am Herrentag alles braucht
Von Oldtimer bis Einstein-Manuskript  das sind die Tücken der Sachwerte
Fluch der Inflation  so dramatisch schrumpft das Vermögen der Deutschen
Teurer Grill bis Mähroboter  So sichern Sie Ihre Anschaffungen im Garten am besten ab
So ticken die Entscheider  was Davos für Anleger bringt

News von

Biontech-Aktie: Gewinne gegen den Krebs
Optimismus verflacht - Zeichen stehen auf EZB-Zinswende
DAX-Ausblick: Inflationsrisiken und Wachstumssorgen
Bayer: Bittere Wende
Dividenden-ETFs: Resilienz fürs Depot

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX reduziert Gewinne -- ifo-Gechäftsklima hellt sich auf -- Deutsche Euroshop erhält Übernahmeangebot -- Siemens Gamesa vor Dekotierung -- LEONI, Airbus im Fokus

Holcim übernimmt Cajun Ready Mix Concrete. Merck KGaA baut Produktionskapazitäten in Irland aus. EZB-Chefin Lagarde deutet erste Zinsanhebung im Juli an. Post zufrieden mit Einführung von Matrixcode-Marken. Rheinmetall-JV erhält Großauftrag von E-Auto-Hersteller. Broadcom möchte offenbar VMware übernehmen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 20 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen