Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahe Vortagesschluss

Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im XETRA-Handel und tendierte um 23.05.2022 12:22:00 Uhr bei 84,89 EUR. Bei 85,51 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 84,89 EUR. Bei 85,51 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 114 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei 342,95 EUR markierte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 75,25 Prozent. Bei 77,00 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 12.05.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 10,25 Prozent.

Das Kursziel der Analysten beläuft sich durchschnittlich auf 310,50 USD.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 28.02.2022 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2022 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Es stand ein EPS von 1,29 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,22 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 21,41 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.071,40 USD im Vergleich zu 882,49 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Die Vorlage der Q2 2023-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.09.2022 erwartet.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,03 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

