Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

24.09.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,25 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,79 EUR 1,11 EUR 1,83%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,25 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 70,11 USD zu. Bei 69,41 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 89.967 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 7,94 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 20,48 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD, nach 0,61 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 5,33 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
