Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag gefragt

Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt konnte die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zulegen und verteuerte sich in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,25 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel

Um 15:52 Uhr stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 69,25 USD. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 70,11 USD zu. Bei 69,41 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ-Handelstag. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 89.967 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 7,94 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 20,48 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 0,71 USD, nach 0,61 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2025 5,33 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach

Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus

NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag