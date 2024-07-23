Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Nachmittag fester

Kursverlauf

Zu den Performance-Besten des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 1,5 Prozent auf 60,53 USD zu.

Im NASDAQ-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 15:52 Uhr 1,5 Prozent. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zog in der Spitze bis auf 60,62 USD an. Bei 59,92 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 67.145 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 06.09.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 75,91 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,40 Prozent wieder erreichen. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 55,65 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 21.06.2024 erreicht. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 8,06 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications-Anleger erhielten im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende von 0,000 USD, Analysten gehen in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.05.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 0,70 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 0,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 3,25 Prozent auf 1,14 Mrd. USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1,11 Mrd. USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 5,05 USD je Aktie belaufen.

