Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag zu

Kursentwicklung

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 69,08 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:53 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Plus bei 69,08 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,24 USD. Bei 69,01 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ 67.484 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 8,21 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Mit einem Kursverlust von 20,28 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 21.08.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2024 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,33 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

