DAX19.470 +1,2%ESt505.070 +0,7%MSCIW3.737 +0,4%Dow42.484 +0,7%Nas18.198 ±0,0%Bitcoin59.312 +1,8%Euro1,1182 +0,1%Öl71,69 +0,4%Gold2.660 -0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 BASF BASF11 Commerzbank CBK100 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T TUI TUAG50 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BYD A0M4W9 Super Micro Computer A0MKJF Allianz 840400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mutares A2NB65 Lufthansa 823212 Rheinmetall 703000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Rekordjagd geht weiter: DAX erstmals über 19.400 Punkten -- Wall Street höher -- LVMH erwirbt Moncler-Beteiligung -- Borussia Dortmund zahlt wieder Dividende -- BayWa, Allianz im Fokus
Top News
Rekordjagd geht weiter: DAX erklimmt erneut ein Allzeithoch - über 19.400er-Marke Rekordjagd geht weiter: DAX erklimmt erneut ein Allzeithoch - über 19.400er-Marke
Sanofi und Regeneron erhalten US-Zulassung für Dupixent - Aktien profitieren Sanofi und Regeneron erhalten US-Zulassung für Dupixent - Aktien profitieren
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Wer­bung
Nur noch 3 Tage: Bis zu 200 € Wechsel­prämie bei finanzen.net ZERO - Jetzt loslegen!
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag zu

27.09.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger greifen bei Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag zu

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 69,08 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,38 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,08%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:53 Uhr 0,3 Prozent im Plus bei 69,08 USD. Das bisherige Tageshoch markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,24 USD. Bei 69,01 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ-Handel. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ 67.484 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Bei 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 8,21 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 55,07 USD am 13.08.2024. Mit einem Kursverlust von 20,28 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.

Am 21.08.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2024 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 0,71 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1,16 Mrd. USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 2,09 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD in den Büchern standen.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 5,33 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2025 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach

Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus

NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"