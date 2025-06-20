KW 25: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Platz 30: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Polkadot
Polkadot: -9,03 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Cardano
Cardano: -7,85 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: Avalanche
Avalanche: -6,68 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Tezos
Tezos: -6,45 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Solana
Solana: -6,30 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: -5,41 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Stellar
Stellar: -4,74 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: -4,22 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: -3,93 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: VeChain
VeChain: -3,87 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Chainlink
Chainlink: -2,85 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,82 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum
Ethereum: -2,11 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: -1,86 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Ripple
Ripple: -1,43 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Monero
Monero: -1,37 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: -1,27 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,17 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: -1,04 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: -0,39 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: Tron
Tron: -0,12 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Dai
Dai: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tether
Tether: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Neo
Neo: 0,01 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 0,04 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Toncoin
Toncoin: 0,26 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 4,57 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Uniswap
Uniswap: 4,90 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
