KW 25: So haben Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche performt

22.06.25 02:14 Uhr
KW 25: Kursentwicklung von Bitcoin, Ether & weiteren Kryptowährungen im Überblick | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8679 EUR 0,0000 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0002 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
89.299,5850 EUR 967,2332 EUR 1,09%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
102.913,2598 USD 1.114,6874 USD 1,09%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
1.993,1557 EUR 11,1017 EUR 0,56%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.297,0113 USD 12,7942 USD 0,56%
Charts|News
DAI/EUR (Dai-Euro)
0,8677 EUR -0,0001 EUR -0,01%
Charts|News
DAI/USD (Dai-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD -0,0001 USD -0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8676 EUR 0,0001 EUR 0,01%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
0,9999 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
118,9512 EUR 2,9874 EUR 2,58%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
137,0853 USD 3,4429 USD 2,58%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
1,8110 EUR 0,0380 EUR 2,15%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
2,0871 USD 0,0438 USD 2,15%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
549,0481 EUR 4,6197 EUR 0,85%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
632,7502 USD 5,3240 USD 0,85%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1364 EUR 0,0036 EUR 2,71%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1572 USD 0,0042 USD 2,71%
Charts|News
ADA/EUR (Cardano-Euro)
0,4881 EUR 0,0097 EUR 2,03%
Charts|News
ADA/USD (Cardano-US-Dollar)
0,5625 USD 0,0112 USD 2,03%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
118,7715 EUR 2,7347 EUR 2,36%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
136,8781 USD 3,1516 USD 2,36%
Charts|News
UNI/EUR (Uniswap-Euro)
5,7236 EUR 0,1932 EUR 3,49%
Charts|News
UNI/USD (Uniswap-US-Dollar)
6,5962 USD 0,2226 USD 3,49%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 25

Platz 30: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 25/25 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 15.06.2025 und dem 20.06.2025. Stand ist der 20.06.2025.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Polkadot

Polkadot: -9,03 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Cardano

Cardano: -7,85 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: Avalanche

Avalanche: -6,68 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Tezos

Tezos: -6,45 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 25: Solana

Solana: -6,30 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: -5,41 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Stellar

Stellar: -4,74 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: -4,22 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: -3,93 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 20: VeChain

VeChain: -3,87 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Chainlink

Chainlink: -2,85 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,82 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum

Ethereum: -2,11 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: -1,86 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 15: Ripple

Ripple: -1,43 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Monero

Monero: -1,37 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: -1,27 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: -1,17 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: -1,04 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Wer­bung

Platz 10: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: -0,39 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: Tron

Tron: -0,12 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Dai

Dai: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tether

Tether: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Neo

Neo: 0,01 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 0,04 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Toncoin

Toncoin: 0,26 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 4,57 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Uniswap

Uniswap: 4,90 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com