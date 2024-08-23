KW 34: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Platz 31: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 34/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.08.2024 und dem 23.08.2024. Stand ist der 23.08.2024.
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 30: Toncoin
Toncoin: -4,87 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: Litecoin
Litecoin: -2,34 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 28: Tether
Tether: -0,02 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: USD Coin
USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 26: Dai
Dai: 0,02 Prozent
Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 25: Solana
Solana: 1,28 Prozent
Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com
Platz 24: Lido stETH
Lido stETH: 1,84 Prozent
Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com
Platz 23: Ethereum
Ethereum: 2,16 Prozent
Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,64 Prozent
Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com
Platz 21: Bitcoin
Bitcoin: 5,38 Prozent
Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com
Platz 20: Ripple
Ripple: 6,15 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash
Bitcoin Cash: 6,22 Prozent
Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com
Platz 18: Stellar
Stellar: 6,95 Prozent
Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com
Platz 17: Ethereum Classic
Ethereum Classic: 8,42 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 16: Polkadot
Polkadot: 8,97 Prozent
Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com
Platz 15: Binance Coin
Binance Coin: 9,37 Prozent
Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: Dogecoin
Dogecoin: 9,74 Prozent
Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com
Platz 13: SHIBA INU
SHIBA INU: 10,63 Prozent
Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com
Platz 12: Tezos
Tezos: 11,54 Prozent
Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com
Platz 11: Uniswap
Uniswap: 11,61 Prozent
Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 10: Monero
Monero: 11,84 Prozent
Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Platz 9: VeChain
VeChain: 13,53 Prozent
Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Cardano
Cardano: 14,12 Prozent
Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: Chainlink
Chainlink: 15,83 Prozent
Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com
Platz 6: Tron
Tron: 16,85 Prozent
Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com
Platz 5: Wrapped TRON
Wrapped TRON: 17,24 Prozent
Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com
Platz 4: Neo
Neo: 17,98 Prozent
Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com
Platz 3: Worldcoin
Worldcoin: 18,99 Prozent
Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com
Platz 2: Avalanche
Avalanche: 25,79 Prozent
Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com
Platz 1: Polygon
Polygon: 27,88 Prozent
Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com
Weitere News
Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com