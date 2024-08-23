DAX18.633 +0,8%ESt504.909 +0,5%MSCIW3.652 +1,2%Dow41.175 +1,1%Nas17.878 +1,5%Bitcoin57.143 ±-0,0%Euro1,1192 +0,7%Öl79,02 +2,5%Gold2.512 ±0,0%
KW 34: Bitcoin, Ether & Co. - Wochenperformance der Kryptowährungen

25.08.24 01:11 Uhr
Kryptowährungen in KW 34: So entwickelten sich Bitcoin, Ether & Co. | finanzen.net

Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Gewinner und Verlierer.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Devisen
USDT/EUR (Tether-Euro)
0,8938 EUR 0,0005 EUR 0,06%
Charts|News
USDT/USD (Tether-US-Dollar)
1,0004 USD -0,0003 USD -0,03%
Charts|News
BTC/EUR (Bitcoin-Euro)
57.143,1791 EUR -16,0479 EUR -0,03%
Charts|News
BTC/USD (Bitcoin-US-Dollar)
63.960,3265 USD -72,8634 USD -0,11%
Charts|News
ETH/EUR (Ethereum-Euro)
2.464,6588 EUR 0,6553 EUR 0,03%
Charts|News
ETH/USD (Ethereum-US-Dollar)
2.758,6912 USD -1,6332 USD -0,06%
Charts|News
USDC/EUR (USD Coin-Euro)
0,8934 EUR 0,0008 EUR 0,09%
Charts|News
USDC/USD (USD Coin-US-Dollar)
1,0000 USD 0,0001 USD 0,01%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Solana-Euro)
142,4938 EUR 5,9167 EUR 4,33%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Solana-US-Dollar)
159,4932 USD 6,4914 USD 4,24%
Charts|News
BNB/EUR (Binance Coin-Euro)
517,3663 EUR -10,2926 EUR -1,95%
Charts|News
BNB/USD (Binance Coin-US-Dollar)
579,0878 USD -12,0273 USD -2,03%
Charts|News
TON/EUR (Toncoin-Euro)
5,0435 EUR -0,9506 EUR -15,86%
Charts|News
TON/USD (Toncoin-US-Dollar)
5,6452 USD -1,0698 USD -15,93%
Charts|News
XRP/EUR (Ripple-Euro)
0,5464 EUR 0,0010 EUR 0,18%
Charts|News
XRP/USD (Ripple-US-Dollar)
0,6116 USD 0,0006 USD 0,10%
Charts|News
SOL/EUR (Wrapped Solana-Euro)
142,2629 EUR 5,6213 EUR 4,11%
Charts|News
SOL/USD (Wrapped Solana-US-Dollar)
159,2348 USD 6,1607 USD 4,02%
Charts|News
TRX/EUR (Tron-Euro)
0,1420 EUR 0,0004 EUR 0,29%
Charts|News
TRX/USD (Tron-US-Dollar)
0,1589 USD 0,0003 USD 0,20%
Charts|News
DOGE/EUR (Dogecoin-Euro)
0,1002 EUR -0,0006 EUR -0,61%
Charts|News
DOGE/USD (Dogecoin-US-Dollar)
0,1121 USD -0,0008 USD -0,69%
Charts|News
MATIC/EUR (Polygon-Euro)
0,5086 EUR 0,0280 EUR 5,83%
Charts|News
MATIC/USD (Polygon-US-Dollar)
0,5693 USD 0,0309 USD 5,74%
Charts|News

So bewegten sich die einzelnen Kryptowährungen in der Kalenderwoche 34

Platz 31: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte ausgewählter Kryptowährungen in KW 34/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Kurswerte zum US-Dollar zwischen dem 18.08.2024 und dem 23.08.2024. Stand ist der 23.08.2024.

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 30: Toncoin

Toncoin: -4,87 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: Litecoin

Litecoin: -2,34 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 28: Tether

Tether: -0,02 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: USD Coin

USD Coin: 0,00 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 26: Dai

Dai: 0,02 Prozent

Quelle: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 25: Solana

Solana: 1,28 Prozent

Quelle: pasit chomying / Shutterstock.com

Platz 24: Lido stETH

Lido stETH: 1,84 Prozent

Quelle: WindAwake / Shutterstock.com

Platz 23: Ethereum

Ethereum: 2,16 Prozent

Quelle: Lightboxx / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin: 4,64 Prozent

Quelle: Igor Batrakov / Shutterstock.com

Platz 21: Bitcoin

Bitcoin: 5,38 Prozent

Quelle: Godlikeart / Shutterstock.com

Platz 20: Ripple

Ripple: 6,15 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 19: Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash: 6,22 Prozent

Quelle: CryptoFX / Shutterstock.com

Platz 18: Stellar

Stellar: 6,95 Prozent

Quelle: LEE WA DA / Shutterstock.com

Platz 17: Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic: 8,42 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 16: Polkadot

Polkadot: 8,97 Prozent

Quelle: Akif CUBUK / Shutterstock.com

Platz 15: Binance Coin

Binance Coin: 9,37 Prozent

Quelle: ymcgraphic / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: Dogecoin

Dogecoin: 9,74 Prozent

Quelle: Virrage Images / Shutterstock.com

Platz 13: SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU: 10,63 Prozent

Quelle: salarko / Shutterstock.com

Platz 12: Tezos

Tezos: 11,54 Prozent

Quelle: leksiv / Shutterstock.com

Platz 11: Uniswap

Uniswap: 11,61 Prozent

Quelle: ViTaMiH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 10: Monero

Monero: 11,84 Prozent

Quelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com

Platz 9: VeChain

VeChain: 13,53 Prozent

Quelle: DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Cardano

Cardano: 14,12 Prozent

Quelle: Chinnapong / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: Chainlink

Chainlink: 15,83 Prozent

Quelle: Gorev Evgenii / Shutterstock.com

Platz 6: Tron

Tron: 16,85 Prozent

Quelle: Ws Studio1985 / Shutterstock.com

Platz 5: Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON: 17,24 Prozent

Quelle: ddRender / Shutterstock.com

Platz 4: Neo

Neo: 17,98 Prozent

Quelle: NikonLamp / Shutterstock.com

Platz 3: Worldcoin

Worldcoin: 18,99 Prozent

Quelle: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Platz 2: Avalanche

Avalanche: 25,79 Prozent

Quelle: Skorzewiak / Shutterstock.com

Platz 1: Polygon

Polygon: 27,88 Prozent

Quelle: sdx15 / Shutterstock.com

Bildquellen: Phongphan / Shutterstock.com, TierneyMJ / Shutterstock.com