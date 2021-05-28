  • Suche
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie WKN: A2ANT0 / ISIN: NL0011794037

24,10EUR
+0,14EUR
+0,56%
28.05.2021
BMN
27.05.2021 08:36

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold (Credit Suisse Group)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize nach Quartalszahlen von 22 auf 23 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Victoria Petrova sprach in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie von starken Resultaten des Handelskonzerns. Sie erhöhte dank einer nachhaltig besseren Nachfrage in Europa sowie in den USA ihre diesjährigen Schätzungen für den Umsatz und das operative Ergebnis./gl/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2021 / 03:09 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
Credit Suisse Group		 Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
23,93 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,89%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
23,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,69%
Analyst Name:
Victoria Petrova 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
24,86 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

27.05.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold Credit Suisse Group
19.05.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Kepler Cheuvreux
18.05.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.05.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.03.21 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

mehr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) News
Analysensuche

Kursziele Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

+4,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,09%
Ø Kursziel: 24,86
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Barclays Capital
25,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
26 €
UBS AG
21,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
23,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
27,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
23,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +4,09%
Ø Kursziel: 24,86
alle Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Kursziele

