Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
Marktkap. 35,06 Mrd. EURKGV 13,76 Div. Rendite 3,59%
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 35 auf 42 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die stetige Entwicklung der Supermarktkette untermauere die Neubewertung der Aktien, schrieb Sreedhar Mahamkali am Freitag./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 19:49 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
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Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
42,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
41,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
1,45%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
41,46 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,30%
|
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
39,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|12:11
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:11
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.03.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:11
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.04.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.02.26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG