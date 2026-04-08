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Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

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UBS AG

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

12:11 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
41,46 EUR 0,40 EUR 0,97%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Ahold Delhaize von 35 auf 42 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die stetige Entwicklung der Supermarktkette untermauere die Neubewertung der Aktien, schrieb Sreedhar Mahamkali am Freitag./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / 19:49 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.04.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
42,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
41,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
1,45%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
41,46 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,30%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
39,13 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

12:11 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
10.04.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight Barclays Capital
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25.03.26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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