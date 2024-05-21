Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie
WKN A2ANT0
ISIN NL0011794037
Symbol AHODF
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Finanzziele der Supermarktkette bis 2028 schienen im erwarteten Rahmen zu liegen, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali am Donnerstagmorgen anlässlich des Kapitalmarkttags der Niederländer./ag/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.05.2024 / 07:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.05.2024 / 07:06 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
29,47 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,99%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
29,28 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
29,90 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:16
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:16
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|08.11.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|16.10.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|UBS AG
|21.09.23
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10:16
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.03.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:31
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:26
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.05.24
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.