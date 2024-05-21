DAX 18.751 +0,4%ESt50 5.051 +0,5%MSCI World 3.466 -0,4%Dow 39.671 -0,5%Nas 16.802 -0,2%Bitcoin 64.321 +0,7%Euro 1,0843 +0,2%Öl 82,30 +0,7%Gold 2.362 -0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 NEL ASA A0B733 Rheinmetall 703000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Tesla A1CX3T Microsoft 870747 Plug Power A1JA81 Siemens Energy ENER6Y EVOTEC 566480 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Commerzbank CBK100 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 CureVac A2P71U
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach Fed-Protokoll: DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins -- NVIDIA-Aktie erstmals über 1.000 US-Dollar: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn -- US-Notenbank: Keine baldige Zinssenkung -- DuPont im Fokus
Top News
Gerresheimer-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Gerresheimer übernimmt die italienische Bormioli Pharma
Trading Idee: DAX - Kaum Abwärtswillen, 19.000 Punkte nächstes Kursziel?
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ratgeber: Doppelt abgesichert - lohnt sich eine Hausrat-Haftpflicht-Kombination?

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
29,28 EUR -0,23 EUR -0,78 %
STU
29,10 EUR -0,40 EUR -1,34 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 27,71 Mrd. EUR KGV 10,25

WKN A2ANT0

ISIN NL0011794037

Symbol AHODF

UBS AG

Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

11:26 Uhr
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)
29,28 EUR -0,23 EUR -0,78%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ahold Delhaize mit einem Kursziel von 28 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Finanzziele der Supermarktkette bis 2028 schienen im erwarteten Rahmen zu liegen, schrieb Analyst Sreedhar Mahamkali am Donnerstagmorgen anlässlich des Kapitalmarkttags der Niederländer./ag/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.05.2024 / 07:06 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.05.2024 / 07:06 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
28,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,47 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,99%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
29,28 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,37%
Analyst Name:
Sreedhar Mahamkali 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
29,90 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)

11:31 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:26 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
10:16 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.05.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.05.24 Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)