ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die durchschnittliche Nutzungsdauer eines iPhone-Geräts sei zuletzt um drei auf etwa 37 Monate gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu jüngsten UBS-Daten außerhalb Chinas. Die Nachfrage nach Zusatzservices wie TV+, Arcade, Fitness und Podcasts verlangsame sich insgesamt. Apple Music und iCloud stünden in der Gunst am höchsten./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.03.2025 / 14:45 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
