DAX 22.892 -0,5%ESt50 5.424 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 12,60 +3,5%Dow 41.985 +0,1%Nas 17.784 +0,5%Bitcoin 80.095 +1,2%Euro 1,0839 +0,2%Öl 72,16 +0,1%Gold 3.022 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T DEUTZ 630500 NVIDIA 918422 HENSOLDT HAG000 RENK RENK73 Bayer BAY001 Helsinn HELSIN Steyr Motors A40TC4 thyssenkrupp 750000 Amazon 906866 BYD A0M4W9 Allianz 840400 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Telekom 555750
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Minus -- Rheinmetall- HENSOLDT und Co.: 'Drohnenwall' binnen eines Jahres möglich? -- Bayer verliert Glyphosat-Prozess vor US-Geschworenen
Top News
LVMH-Aktie: McCollough und Hernandez neue Kreativdirektoren von Loewe LVMH-Aktie: McCollough und Hernandez neue Kreativdirektoren von Loewe
Meta-Aktie im Blick: KI-Startup FuriosaAI lehnt Millionen-Angebot von Meta ab Meta-Aktie im Blick: KI-Startup FuriosaAI lehnt Millionen-Angebot von Meta ab
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Die Essenz des US-Aktienmarktes in einem aktiven ETF. Mit den ausgewählten Top 50 US-Aktien des DJE-Research-Teams.

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
202,95 EUR +1,65 EUR +0,82 %
STU
217,88 USD -0,48 USD -0,22 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,03 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
202,95 EUR 1,65 EUR 0,82%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 236 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Die durchschnittliche Nutzungsdauer eines iPhone-Geräts sei zuletzt um drei auf etwa 37 Monate gestiegen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar zu jüngsten UBS-Daten außerhalb Chinas. Die Nachfrage nach Zusatzservices wie TV+, Arcade, Fitness und Podcasts verlangsame sich insgesamt. Apple Music und iCloud stünden in der Gunst am höchsten./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.03.2025 / 14:45 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.03.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Anton_Ivanov / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 236,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 218,27		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,12%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 217,88		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
8,32%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 244,06

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

08:01 Apple Neutral UBS AG
18.03.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.03.25 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

dpa-afx Forum mit Konzern-Vorständen Aktien von BMW, Apple und Co.: China positioniert sich als neuer Wirtschaftspartner Aktien von BMW, Apple und Co.: China positioniert sich als neuer Wirtschaftspartner
finanzen.net Shortseller mit Milliardeneinnahmen 2025: Wetten gegen NVIDIA-Aktie haben sich gelohnt
finanzen.net "Teilen und herrschen": Kursanstiege bei Aktiensplits - das sind potenzielle Börsengewinner
finanzen.net Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Die Ergebnisse und Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Künstliche Intelligenz ChatGPT: Kann sie beim Investieren helfen?
finanzen.net Siri-Debakel belastet Apple-Aktie: Experte wirft Apple fehlende Glaubwürdigkeit vor
finanzen.net Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite verbucht letztendlich Gewinne
finanzen.net Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich mit Zuschlägen
finanzen.net NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich mit Gewinnen
Benzinga China Courts Apple, Pfizer, Eli Lilly Amid US Pressure, Vice Premier Says Beijing &#39;Will Continue To Improve The Business Environment&#39;
Cnet Apple Watches May Get Built-In Cameras to Support AI Features
Benzinga Apple Explores AI Wearables With Camera-Integrated Smartwatches
MotleyFool Meet the Spectacular Vanguard ETF With 43.2% of Its Portfolio Invested in Nvidia, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft
Korea Times Apple loses over $1 bil. annually on streaming service, reports the Information
Zacks Severance's Fame is Good for Apple TV+: Is it True for AAPL Stock?
Cnet 'Severance' Season 3 Is Officially Happening at Apple TV Plus
Cnet I Want Apple to Bring This MacBook Pro Feature to the MacBook Air
RSS Feed
Apple Inc. zu myNews hinzufügen