Marktkap. 2,83 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

12:21 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
182,64 EUR -3,66 EUR -1,96%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Zollkonflikt belaste die Aussichten für das Juni-Quartal kaum, könnte aber bis September noch stärker durchschlagen, schrieb Analyst David Vogt am Freitag im Nachgang erwartungsgemäßer Geschäftszahlen bis März./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2025 / 01:32 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2025 / 01:32 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 213,32		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,56%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 205,96		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,96%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 222,98

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

