Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 2,63 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum im AppStore sei im April vergleichbar mit dem Vormonat geblieben, allerdings bei niedrigerem Vergleichsniveau, schrieb David Vogt am Montag./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2025 / 14:52 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2025 / 14:52 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: turtix / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 210,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 198,89
|Abst. Kursziel*:
5,59%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 197,81
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,16%
|
Analyst Name:
David Vogt
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 223,44
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Apple Inc.
|05.05.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.05.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.05.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.05.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.25
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.25
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.05.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|03.04.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.01.25
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.01.25
|Apple Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.05.25
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|02.05.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|30.04.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.25
|Apple Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.04.25
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG