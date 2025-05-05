DAX 23.156 -0,8%ESt50 5.250 -0,6%Top 10 Crypto 12,22 -2,4%Dow 41.219 -0,2%Nas 17.844 -0,7%Bitcoin 82.865 -1,0%Euro 1,1323 +0,1%Öl 61,52 +2,1%Gold 3.376 +1,2%
Apple Aktie

174,76 EUR -2,20 EUR -1,24 %
197,81 USD -7,44 USD -3,62 %
Marktkap. 2,63 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%

WKN 865985

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol AAPL

UBS AG

Apple Neutral

14:01 Uhr
Apple Neutral
Apple Inc.
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Apple mit einem Kursziel von 210 US-Dollar auf "Neutral" belassen. Das Umsatzwachstum im AppStore sei im April vergleichbar mit dem Vormonat geblieben, allerdings bei niedrigerem Vergleichsniveau, schrieb David Vogt am Montag./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2025 / 14:52 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2025 / 14:52 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Apple Neutral

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 210,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 198,89		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,59%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 197,81		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,16%
Analyst Name:
David Vogt 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 223,44

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

05.05.25 Apple Halten DZ BANK
02.05.25 Apple Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
02.05.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
02.05.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
30.04.25 Apple Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Giganten im Überblick Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Termine und Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Termine und Ergebnisse der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück
finanzen.net Börse New York: Dow Jones beendet die Montagssitzung in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen
WH SelfInvest Fed, DAX, Palantir & Microsoft: Börse zwischen Rallye & Risiko - Marktausblick
finanzen.net NASDAQ 100 aktuell: So steht der NASDAQ 100 mittags
finanzen.net Optimismus in New York: So steht der Dow Jones aktuell
dpa-afx PayPal-Aktie fester: Kontaktloses Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse möglich
finanzen.net Apple Aktie News: Apple am Nachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Benzinga Steve Jobs Expected Instant Clarity, Judged Ideas Like A First-Time Customer, Says Former Apple Engineer Behind Autocorrect
Business Times Apple prices first bond offering in two years
Benzinga Apple Stock Slides As Tariff Costs Mount, Bond Sale Planned
Cnet Apple Is Moving Away From Its Fall-Only iPhone Launch Schedule, Report Says
Benzinga Exploring The Competitive Space: Apple Versus Industry Peers In Technology Hardware, Storage &amp; Peripherals
Zacks Investors Heavily Search Apple Inc. (AAPL): Here is What You Need to Know
EN, Apple Apple introduces the 2025 Pride Collection
Benzinga Highest Paid CEO In America Bagged A Nine-Figure Package Beating Tim Cook, Satya Nadella And Bob Iger
