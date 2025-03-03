DAX 22.545 -2,6%ESt50 5.407 -2,4%Top 10 Crypto 12,12 -5,8%Dow 43.191 -1,5%Nas 18.350 -2,6%Bitcoin 78.568 -4,4%Euro 1,0541 +0,5%Öl 70,53 -1,3%Gold 2.925 +1,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 HENSOLDT HAG000 RENK RENK73 thyssenkrupp 750000 Tesla A1CX3T Bayer BAY001 BYD A0M4W9 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Commerzbank CBK100 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zoll-Streit: DAX deutlich tiefer -- Continental übertrifft Erwartungen bei Marge und Dividende -- TSMC plant Ausgaben in Milliardenhöhe in den USA - BYD, Rheinmetall im Fokus
Top News
CompuGroup-Aktie fällt: CompuGroup reduziert Dividende auf das gesetzliche Mindestniveau CompuGroup-Aktie fällt: CompuGroup reduziert Dividende auf das gesetzliche Mindestniveau
KION-Aktie dreht nach Kaufempfehlung im 40-Euro-Bereich wieder deutlich nach unten KION-Aktie dreht nach Kaufempfehlung im 40-Euro-Bereich wieder deutlich nach unten
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Von Sushi bis Sony: Wie Nikkei-225 ETFs Ihr Portfolio bereichern können

Apple Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Apple Aktien-Sparplan
225,00 EUR -2,15 EUR -0,95 %
STU
237,85 USD -3,86 USD -1,60 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 3,4 Bio. EUR

KGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 865985

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN US0378331005

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol AAPL

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Apple Overweight

13:16 Uhr
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Apple Inc.
225,00 EUR -2,15 EUR -0,95%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 270 US-Dollar belassen. Die Umsätze im App Store seien im Februar um 10 Prozent zurückgegangen im Vergleich zum Januar, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Rückgang sei größer gewesen als in diesem Zeitraum sonst üblich./bek/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 19:09 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 06:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: TonyV3112 / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight

Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
$ 270,00
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
$ 238,03		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,43%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 237,85		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,52%
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 243,48

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Apple Inc.

13:16 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:16 Apple Neutral UBS AG
03.03.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
24.02.25 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.02.25 Apple Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.

finanzen.net Wachstumspotenzial Weshalb AMD in 2025 besser performen könnte als NVIDIA Weshalb AMD in 2025 besser performen könnte als NVIDIA
finanzen.net Bilanzen: Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Amazon & Co. - Die Ergebnisse und Termine der Tech-Riesen in der aktuellen Saison
finanzen.net Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich zum Handelsende schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich letztendlich leichter
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite präsentiert sich letztendlich schwächer
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsende ab
finanzen.net Strategy-Aktie fällt dennoch: Pensionsfonds kauft bei Bitcoin-Investor massiv zu
finanzen.net NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 liegt nachmittags im Minus
finanzen.net NYSE-Handel S&P 500 verliert am Montagnachmittag
Zacks Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Taiwan, Apple, Nvidia and AMD
Benzinga Tim Cook Says 'There's Something In The Air' — New MacBook Air Or A Surprise Product Launch On The Cards?
Benzinga What Analysts Are Saying About Apple Stock
Cnet Friday Night Baseball Is Returning to Apple TV Plus
EN, Apple “Friday Night Baseball” returns to Apple TV+ on March 28
RTE.ie Apple defeats US consumer lawsuit over iCloud storage
Business Times Apple defeats US consumer lawsuit over iCloud storage, for now
MotleyFool What's Going on With Apple Stock?