Apple Aktie
Marktkap. 3,4 Bio. EURKGV 37,44 Div. Rendite 0,43%
WKN 865985
ISIN US0378331005
Symbol AAPL
Apple Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Apple auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 270 US-Dollar belassen. Die Umsätze im App Store seien im Februar um 10 Prozent zurückgegangen im Vergleich zum Januar, schrieb Analyst Samik Chatterjee in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Rückgang sei größer gewesen als in diesem Zeitraum sonst üblich./bek/jha/
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.03.2025 / 19:09 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.03.2025 / 06:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Apple Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Apple Inc.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
$ 270,00
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
$ 238,03
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,43%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 237,85
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,52%
|
Analyst Name:
Samik Chatterjee
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 243,48
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
