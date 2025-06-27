Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 1,85 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der Quartalsbericht Ende Juli dürfte einen anhaltende operative Dynamik der Online-Apotheke belegen, schrieb Jan Koch in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2025 / 08:15 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
214,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
91,20 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
134,65%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
92,30 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
131,85%
|
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
174,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
