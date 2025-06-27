DAX 23.987 -0,2%ESt50 5.312 -0,3%Top 10 Crypto 13,61 +1,0%Dow 43.819 +1,0%Nas 20.273 +0,5%Bitcoin 91.742 -0,7%Euro 1,1721 +0,2%Öl 66,73 -0,9%Gold 3.288 +0,4%
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächelt trotz Zollhoffnung -- 1&1 meldet Gewinnwarnung -- Buffett spendet Milliarden -- Zalando, BYD, Eutelsat, NVIDIA, Rüstungsaktien, Metaplanet im Fokus
Top News
Metaplanet-Aktie hebt erneut ab: Metaplanet setzt aggressive Bitcoin-Strategie fort Metaplanet-Aktie hebt erneut ab: Metaplanet setzt aggressive Bitcoin-Strategie fort
Zalando-Aktie nach bisher schwachem Juni erholt - Jefferies-Studie stützt Zalando-Aktie nach bisher schwachem Juni erholt - Jefferies-Studie stützt
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Marktkap. 1,85 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

11:11 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
92,30 EUR 1,50 EUR 1,65%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat Redcare Pharmacy mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Der Quartalsbericht Ende Juli dürfte einen anhaltende operative Dynamik der Online-Apotheke belegen, schrieb Jan Koch in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.06.2025 / 08:15 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
214,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
91,20 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
134,65%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
92,30 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
131,85%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
174,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

11:11 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.06.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
05.06.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.06.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.05.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: MDAX am Freitagmittag mit positivem Vorzeichen
finanzen.net Aufschläge in Frankfurt: MDAX verbucht schlussendlich Zuschläge
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: nachmittags Pluszeichen im MDAX
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: MDAX-Anleger greifen am Mittag zu
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Handel in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Rot: So steht der MDAX aktuell
wikifolio Harald Müller: "Ich spekuliere auf einen Rebound"
finanzen.net Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX legt mittags zu
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Lode Fastre, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Statement on today&#8217;s media coverage regarding CardLink.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2025:&#160;All agenda items approved; Michael K&#246;hler and Stephan Weber new members of the Supervisory Board.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Strong Q1 performance for Redcare Pharmacy: back to a positive margin while maintaining fast growth.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: fast growth continues in Q1; fully-organic sales growth 28%, Rx sales in Germany up 191% and active customers up 0.6 million.
