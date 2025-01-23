Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
Marktkap. 28,39 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 4,28%
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen für das Schlussquartal 2024 auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 57 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Resultate änderten nichts an seinen Schätzungen für 2025 und 2026, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:17 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
57,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
7,79 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
87,84 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
74,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
