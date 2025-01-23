DAX 21.470 +0,3%ESt50 5.243 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 16,52 +5,9%Dow 44.565 +0,9%Nas 20.054 +0,2%Bitcoin 100.491 +0,6%Euro 1,0484 +0,7%Öl 78,74 +1,1%Gold 2.779 +0,9%
Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

7,66 EUR -0,70 EUR -8,33 %
STU
87,84 SEK -8,75 SEK -9,06 %
BTE
Marktkap. 28,39 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 4,28%

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

UBS AG

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell

11:56 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
7,66 EUR -0,70 EUR -8,33%
Charts| News| Analysen
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen für das Schlussquartal 2024 auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 57 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Resultate änderten nichts an seinen Schätzungen für 2025 und 2026, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:17 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
57,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
7,79 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
87,84 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Francois-Xavier Bouvignies 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
74,50 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

