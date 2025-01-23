UBS AG

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Sell

11:56 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Ericsson nach Zahlen für das Schlussquartal 2024 auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 57 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Die Resultate änderten nichts an seinen Schätzungen für 2025 und 2026, schrieb Analyst Francois-Xavier Bouvignies in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:17 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.01.2025 / 07:17 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

