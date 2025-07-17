DAX 24.482 +0,5%ESt50 5.402 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 15,86 +1,0%Dow 44.484 +0,5%Nas 20.886 +0,8%Bitcoin 102.903 +0,1%Euro 1,1635 +0,3%Öl 69,78 +0,2%Gold 3.350 +0,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Rheinmetall 703000 DroneShield A2DMAA RENK RENK73 Lufthansa 823212 Clara Technologies A3E4MS Siemens Energy ENER6Y ASML NV A1J4U4 BYD A0M4W9 Volatus Aerospace A2JEQU Tesla A1CX3T HENSOLDT HAG000 BASF BASF11 Palantir A2QA4J Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Netflix steigert Gewinn stärker als erwartet -- Salzgitter senkt Prognose nach Quartalsverlust -- SMA Solar, Novo Nordisk, Rüstungsaktien im Fokus
Top News
SDAX-Titel Südzucker-Aktie: Südzucker streicht Dividende zusammen SDAX-Titel Südzucker-Aktie: Südzucker streicht Dividende zusammen
Negative Entwicklung: Warburg Research senkt Commerzbank-Aktie auf Hold Negative Entwicklung: Warburg Research senkt Commerzbank-Aktie auf Hold
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
25 € Neukundenbonus + 1 Aktie gratis. Hol Dir jetzt Dein finanzen.net ZERO-Depot!

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie

Handeln
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
106,90 EUR +0,80 EUR +0,75 %
STU
100,22 CHF +2,33 CHF +2,38 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 2,16 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 0,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2AR94

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL0012044747

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol SHPPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

09:46 Uhr
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
106,90 EUR 0,80 EUR 0,75%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Redcare Pharmacy nach einer positiven Entscheidung des BGH zu Boni für rezeptpflichtige Medikamente auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 214 Euro belassen. Das schrieb Jan Koch in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./mis/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2025 / 08:04 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
214,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
106,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
100,75%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
106,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
100,19%
Analyst Name:
Jan Koch 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
174,00 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

09:46 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.07.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
07.07.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
04.07.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
03.07.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

finanzen.net Optimismus in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert am Mittag im Plus
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Rezept-Boni bei EU-Versandapotheken durch BGH-Urteil best&#228;tigt.
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt: MDAX beendet den Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten
finanzen.net Handel in Frankfurt: So bewegt sich der MDAX am Mittwochnachmittag
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX gibt nach
Dow Jones Gematik verlängert auch Redcares CardLink-Zulassung bis Januar 2027
finanzen.net Dienstagshandel in Frankfurt: MDAX liegt mittags im Plus
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: CardLink-L&#246;sung f&#252;r E-Rezepte durch gematik verl&#228;ngert; reibungsloser &#220;bergang zur n&#228;chsten Technologiegeneration gesichert.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Rx bonus for EU mail order pharmacies confirmed by German Supreme Court ruling.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy&#8217;s CardLink solution for e-Rx redemption extended by gematik, enabling a smooth transition to the next generation technology.&#160;
EQS Group EQS-Adhoc: Redcare Pharmacy&#8217;s CardLink solution extended by gematik.
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy confirms guidance for all elements after strong Q2 performance, with total sales growing 26.4%.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Lode Fastre, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., buy
EQS Group EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy: Statement on today&#8217;s media coverage regarding CardLink.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., buy
RSS Feed
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) zu myNews hinzufügen