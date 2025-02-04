DAX 22.410 -0,1%ESt50 5.448 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,90 -0,3%Dow 43.621 +0,4%Nas 19.026 -1,4%Bitcoin 84.733 +0,5%Euro 1,0496 -0,2%Öl 73,18 +0,1%Gold 2.912 -0,2%
Hapag-Lloyd Aktie

150,50 EUR -0,60 EUR -0,40 %
STU
Marktkap. 26,28 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,09 Div. Rendite 6,85%
WKN HLAG47

ISIN DE000HLAG475

Symbol HLAGF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Hapag-Lloyd Sell

08:11 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Hapag-Lloyd AG
150,50 EUR -0,60 EUR -0,40%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 95 auf 90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset passte seine Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an die Eckdaten zum vierten Quartal und die aktuellen Frachtraten an./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.02.2025 / 18:18 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell

Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
90,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
150,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-40,20%
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
150,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-40,20%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
108,17 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

