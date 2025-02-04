Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
Marktkap. 26,28 Mrd. EURKGV 8,09 Div. Rendite 6,85%
WKN HLAG47
ISIN DE000HLAG475
Symbol HLAGF
Hapag-Lloyd Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Hapag-Lloyd von 95 auf 90 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset passte seine Schätzungen am Dienstagabend an die Eckdaten zum vierten Quartal und die aktuellen Frachtraten an./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.02.2025 / 18:18 / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Unternehmen:
Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
90,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
150,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-40,20%
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
150,50 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-40,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
108,17 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AG
|08:11
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|08:11
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|26.01.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.01.22
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.11.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:11
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|20.01.25
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|15.11.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.07.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.05.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.01.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)