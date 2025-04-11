Philips Aktie
Marktkap. 20,55 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 3,48%
WKN 940602
ISIN NL0000009538
Symbol RYLPF
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22,60 Euro belassen. Mit seiner Schätzung für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebita) des Herstellers von Medizintechnik liege er um 17,5 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einem Ausblick am Dienstag. Grund sei eine höhere Annahme für die Marge./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2025 / 18:27 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2025 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
22,60 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
22,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
2,03%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
22,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,08%
|
Analyst Name:
David Adlington
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
28,37 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Philips N.V.
|10:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|02.04.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|02.04.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.03.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.04.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|02.04.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.03.25
|Philips Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.03.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|05.03.25
|Philips Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.09.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.07.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.05.24
|Philips Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.04.24
|Philips Sell
|UBS AG
|10:01
|Philips Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.25
|Philips Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.03.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.02.25
|Philips Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.02.25
|Philips Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG