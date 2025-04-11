DAX 22.416 +0,7%ESt50 5.174 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 12,43 +2,5%Dow 40.228 +0,3%Nas 17.366 -0,1%Bitcoin 83.401 +0,1%Euro 1,1390 -0,3%Öl 64,67 -1,5%Gold 3.314 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000 RENK RENK73 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BASF BASF11 BYD A0M4W9 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins -- Rheinmetall schlägt Erwartungen -- Deutsche Bank mit mehr Umsatz -- Porsche senkt Prognose -- Plug Power, Lufthansa, BASF im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie zieht an: Deutlich mehr Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt Deutsche Bank-Aktie zieht an: Deutlich mehr Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt
Spanische Großbank BBVA verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktie gewinnt Spanische Großbank BBVA verdient mehr als erwartet - Aktie gewinnt
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Europäische Aktien bieten Grund für Optimismus. Ihre Aussichten könnten langfristig besser sein als für die erfolgsverwöhnten US-Titel. DWS informiert

Philips Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Philips Aktien-Sparplan
22,14 EUR +0,10 EUR +0,45 %
STU
22,15 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,81 %
GVIE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 20,55 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 3,48%

WKN 940602

ISIN NL0000009538

Symbol RYLPF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Philips Neutral

10:01 Uhr
Philips Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Philips N.V.
22,14 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,45%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Philips vor Zahlen zum ersten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 22,60 Euro belassen. Mit seiner Schätzung für das bereinigte operative Ergebnis (Ebita) des Herstellers von Medizintechnik liege er um 17,5 Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst David Adlington in einem Ausblick am Dienstag. Grund sei eine höhere Annahme für die Marge./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2025 / 18:27 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.04.2025 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexander Tihonov / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Philips Neutral

Unternehmen:
Philips N.V.		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
22,60 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
22,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,03%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
22,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,08%
Analyst Name:
David Adlington 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
28,37 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Philips N.V.

10:01 Philips Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.25 Philips Buy UBS AG
02.04.25 Philips Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.25 Philips Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.03.25 Philips Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Philips N.V.

dpa-afx Amazon-Aktie in Rot: Fahrer testweise als Ersthelfer unterwegs
finanzen.net Die Expertenmeinungen zur Philips-Aktie im März 2025
finanzen.net Februar 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Philips-Aktie
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Philips auf 22,60 Euro - 'Neutral'
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Philips auf 'Buy' - Ziel erhöht auf 29 Euro
dpa-afx Philips-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: China sorgt für massiven Gegenwind
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Philips auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 32 Euro
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays belässt Philips auf 'Overweight' - Lobt Aufträge bei D&T
GlobeNewswire Philips provides update on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025 Agenda
EN, Philips Philips provides update on the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2025 Agenda
EN, Philips Philips joins movement to advance women in the workplace
EN, Philips Philips ranks #1 in ‘Health Care Equipment & Services’ sector on Forbes’ 2023 ‘World’s Best Employers’ List
EN, Philips Philips launches its most intelligent shaver yet: the i9000 Shaver Series redefines premium, personalized male grooming
EN, Philips Innovation Spotlight: Finding new ways of enhancing magnetic resonance imaging
EN, Philips Global stroke action coalition calls for urgent action to address rising stroke crisis
EN, Philips Philips and Mass General Brigham announce collaboration to improve patient care with live AI-powered insights
RSS Feed
Philips N.V. zu myNews hinzufügen