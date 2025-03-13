DAX 22.939 +1,7%ESt50 5.400 +1,3%Top 10 Crypto 11,98 +7,0%Dow 41.427 +1,5%Nas 17.713 +2,4%Bitcoin 77.826 +4,2%Euro 1,0880 +0,2%Öl 70,43 +0,4%Gold 2.989 +0,1%
Einigung auf Finanzpaket: DAX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- Daimler Truck: Gewinnrückgang -- BMW mit Margeneinbruch -- Energieaktien, Goldpreis, RENK, D-Wave im Fokus
DAX in KW 11: Diese Aktien gehörten zu den Gewinnern und Verlierern
thyssenkrupp-Aktie nach Bericht über Marinesparte unter Druck
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 190 auf 200 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Ausblick auf 2025 biete eine gute Balance zwischen Wachstum und Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Das überraschend hohe bereinigte Margenziel (Ebitda-Marge) sollte den Markt beruhigen./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy

Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
200,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
131,80 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
51,75%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
134,40 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,81%
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
172,14 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

08:41 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
12.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell UBS AG
11.03.25 Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

dpa-afx MDAX-Favorit Redcare-Aktie profitiert von Kaufempfehlung Redcare-Aktie profitiert von Kaufempfehlung
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Frankfurt: So steht der MDAX am Freitagmittag
finanzen.net MDAX-Titel Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) von vor einem Jahr eingebracht
finanzen.net XETRA-Handel: Börsianer lassen MDAX zum Start des Freitagshandels steigen
dpa-afx DocMorris will nach deutlichem Verlust frisches Kapital aufnehmen - Aktie unter Druck
finanzen.net Verluste in Frankfurt: MDAX legt mittags den Rückwärtsgang ein
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS hebt Ziel für Redcare Pharmacy auf 93 Euro - 'Sell'
finanzen.net Börse Frankfurt in Rot: MDAX sackt zum Handelsende ab
finanzen.net Redcare-Aktie stark: Redcare Pharmacy will 2025 um 25 Prozent wachsen und Marge verbessern
EQS Group EQS-News: Building on a successful 2024, Redcare Pharmacy expects margin uplift and unabated fast growth in 2025, including a doubling of Rx.
EQS Group EQS-News: &#160;Positive judgment of the European Court of Justice strengthens the position of Redcare Pharmacy and its customers.
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Jerome Cochet, buy
EQS Group EQS-NVR: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
EQS Group EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Frank Roland Walter K&#246;hler, buy
