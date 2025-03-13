Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Aktie
Marktkap. 2,65 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 0,00%
WKN A2AR94
ISIN NL0012044747
Symbol SHPPF
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für Redcare Pharmacy von 190 auf 200 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Ausblick auf 2025 biete eine gute Balance zwischen Wachstum und Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Gerhard Orgonas in einem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar. Das überraschend hohe bereinigte Margenziel (Ebitda-Marge) sollte den Markt beruhigen./gl/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.03.2025 / 17:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Redcare Pharmacy
Zusammenfassung: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Unternehmen:
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
200,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
131,80 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
51,75%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
134,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,81%
|
Analyst Name:
Gerhard Orgonas
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
172,14 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
|08:41
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|11.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08:41
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|11.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|08:41
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|11.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Buy
|Warburg Research
|12.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|11.03.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|12.02.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|09.01.25
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|12.11.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Sell
|UBS AG
|25.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|05.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|04.04.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|15.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research
|06.03.24
|Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke) Hold
|Warburg Research