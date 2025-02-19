Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 98,74 Mrd. EURKGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Das Jahr 2024 sei für den Rohstoffkonzern solide verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts dessen und des Volumenausblicks sei das Chance/Risiko-Profil ausgewogen, auch wenn der Ausblick bei Eisenerz gedämpft bleibe./tih/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 09:10 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 09:10 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
52,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
50,61 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,73%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
50,58 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,80%
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
60,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
