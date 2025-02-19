DAX 22.515 +0,4%ESt50 5.493 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 14,70 +0,0%Dow 44.628 +0,2%Nas 20.056 +0,1%Bitcoin 93.435 +0,8%Euro 1,0436 +0,1%Öl 76,33 +0,3%Gold 2.943 +0,3%
61,74 EUR +1,74 EUR +2,90 %
STU
50,58 GBP +0,22 GBP +0,44 %
LSE
Marktkap. 98,74 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,71 Div. Rendite 5,84%
WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

13:51 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
61,74 EUR 1,74 EUR 2,90%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 5250 Pence belassen. Das Jahr 2024 sei für den Rohstoffkonzern solide verlaufen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Angesichts dessen und des Volumenausblicks sei das Chance/Risiko-Profil ausgewogen, auch wenn der Ausblick bei Eisenerz gedämpft bleibe./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 09:10 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.02.2025 / 09:10 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
52,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
50,61 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,73%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
50,58 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,80%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
60,80 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

