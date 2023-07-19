DAX 16.189 +0,5%ESt50 4.372 +0,2%TDax 3.200 -0,8%Dow 35.213 +0,4%Nas 14.185 -1,2%Bitcoin 27.002 +1,1%Euro 1,1153 -0,5%Öl 80,12 +0,7%Gold 1.972 -0,3%
Rio Tinto Aktie

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Sell

14:11 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sell
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Produktionszahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4800 Pence belassen. Die Produktion des Minenkonzerns sei im zweiten Quartal geprägt gewesen von einer starken Entwicklung der Pilbara- und Oyu-Tolgoi-Minen, schrieb Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er geht aber weiter davon aus, dass die fundamentale Lage bei Eisenerz im zweiten Halbjahr 2020 eine Herausforderung bleibt./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 11:16 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.07.2023 / 11:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

