RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

11:16 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6300 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Das Projekt La Granja in Peru untermauere den Vorstoß in Richtung großer, langfristiger Kupfervorhaben, schrieb Ben Davis am Dienstag. Es unterstreiche aber gleichzeitig, wie schwierig es künftig werde, mit solchen Projekten Wachstum zu erzielen./rob/ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 03:21 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 03:21 / EDT

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