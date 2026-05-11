DAX 24.063 -1,2%ESt50 5.830 -1,1%MSCI World 4.730 -0,7%Top 10 Crypto 10,30 -0,3%Nas 25.979 -1,1%Bitcoin 68.854 -0,8%Euro 1,1735 -0,4%Öl 107,8 +3,1%Gold 4.680 -1,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft 843002 Plug Power A1JA81 SAP 716460 Lufthansa 823212 Micron Technology 869020 Intel 855681 Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 Deutsche Telekom 555750 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 RENK RENK73 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX fällt -- Wall Street tiefer -- Plug Power mit durchwachsenen Zahlen -- D-Wave, Chip-Aktien, Rheinmetall, Telekom, Aramco, Bayer, Munich Re, Siemens Energy, Novo Nordisk,VW, Wendy's im Fokus
Top News
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie schwächelt: Warnstreiks angekündigt - S&P hebt Langfristrating an Deutsche Telekom-Aktie schwächelt: Warnstreiks angekündigt - S&P hebt Langfristrating an
Bayer-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Starkes erstes Quartal mit kräftigem Gewinnplus Bayer-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Starkes erstes Quartal mit kräftigem Gewinnplus
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Rio Tinto Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
91,88 EUR +0,53 EUR +0,58 %
STU
91,88 EUR +0,61 EUR +0,67 %
HAML
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 144,44 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN 852147

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol RTPPF

RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

11:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
91,88 EUR 0,53 EUR 0,58%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6300 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Das Projekt La Granja in Peru untermauere den Vorstoß in Richtung großer, langfristiger Kupfervorhaben, schrieb Ben Davis am Dienstag. Es unterstreiche aber gleichzeitig, wie schwierig es künftig werde, mit solchen Projekten Wachstum zu erzielen./rob/ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 03:21 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.05.2026 / 03:21 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Alexey Goosev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
63,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
79,45 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,70%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
68,26 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

11:16 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
22.04.26 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.04.26 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.04.26 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.26 Rio Tinto Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Rio Tinto plc

finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Europa: STOXX 50 verbucht zum Start Abschläge
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in Europa: STOXX 50 legt schlussendlich zu
finanzen.net Zuversicht in Europa: STOXX 50 am Nachmittag in Grün
finanzen.net Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: So performt der STOXX 50 am Mittag
finanzen.net Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 beendet die Sitzung im Minus
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel in Europa: STOXX 50 verliert am Nachmittag
finanzen.net Schwacher Handel: FTSE 100 beginnt Freitagshandel in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in Europa: STOXX 50 beginnt Freitagshandel mit Verlusten
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
RSS Feed
Rio Tinto plc zu myNews hinzufügen