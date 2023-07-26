Rio Tinto Aktie
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4800 Pence belassen. In der Erwartung sinkender Eisenerzpreise und sinkender Bar-Ausschüttungen des Bergwerkskonzerns zeigte sich Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie vorsichtig./bek/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2023 / 17:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2023 / 17:46 / GMT
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sell
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
48,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
61,40 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
52,41 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
58,30 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
