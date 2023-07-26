DAX 16.396 +1,6%ESt50 4.445 +2,3%TDax 3.321 +2,7%Dow 35.546 +0,1%Nas 14.271 +1,0%Bitcoin 26.690 +0,8%Euro 1,0992 -0,9%Öl 83,74 +1,0%Gold 1.946 -1,3%
Rio Tinto Aktie

61,41 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,24 %
STU
52,41 GBP +0,13 GBP +0,24 %
BTE
Rio Tinto Sell

15:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sell
Rio Tinto plc
61,41 EUR -0,15 EUR -0,24%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto nach Halbjahreszahlen auf "Sell" mit einem Kursziel von 4800 Pence belassen. In der Erwartung sinkender Eisenerzpreise und sinkender Bar-Ausschüttungen des Bergwerkskonzerns zeigte sich Analyst Myles Allsop in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie vorsichtig./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.07.2023 / 17:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.07.2023 / 17:46 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

