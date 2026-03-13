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Rio Tinto Aktie

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Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
77,80 EUR +0,10 EUR +0,13 %
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Marktkap. 126,01 Mrd. EUR

KGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
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RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

10:06 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
77,80 EUR 0,10 EUR 0,13%
Charts| News| Analysen
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6400 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der lang erwartete Landtausch zwischen Resolution Copper und dem United States Forest Service (USFS) bedeute, dass Rio Tinto nun in der Lage sei, angemessene Investitionen in das Resolution-Projekt zu tätigen, schrieb Ben Davis am Dienstag./rob/edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2026 / 03:39 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2026 / 03:39 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: photofriday / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
64,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
77,53 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
67,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
67,15 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:06 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
10.03.26 Rio Tinto Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.03.26 Rio Tinto Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.03.26 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.02.26 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
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