Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 126,01 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 6400 Pence auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Der lang erwartete Landtausch zwischen Resolution Copper und dem United States Forest Service (USFS) bedeute, dass Rio Tinto nun in der Lage sei, angemessene Investitionen in das Resolution-Projekt zu tätigen, schrieb Ben Davis am Dienstag./rob/edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.03.2026 / 03:39 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 17.03.2026 / 03:39 / EDT
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Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
64,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
77,53 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
67,18 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
67,15 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|10:06
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10:06
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:06
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Rio Tinto Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|09.03.26
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.02.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets