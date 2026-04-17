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Rio Tinto Aktie

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Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
84,10 EUR -0,55 EUR -0,65 %
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84,10 EUR -0,63 EUR -0,74 %
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Marktkap. 139,06 Mrd. EUR

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RBC Capital Markets

Rio Tinto Sector Perform

16:16 Uhr
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Rio Tinto plc
84,10 EUR -0,55 EUR -0,65%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 6400 auf 6300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Das Ergebnis des Minenkonzerns sei von den bereits angekündigten Störeinflüssen geprägt und habe so den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Ben Davis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte etwas seine Schätzungen für 2026 und 2027 wegen höherer Betriebs- und Explorationskosten und niedrigerer Volumina./rob/tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 09:00 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 09:00 / EDT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
63,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
73,46 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,24%
Rating vorher:
Sector Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
68,18 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc

10:46 Rio Tinto Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08:01 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
08:01 Rio Tinto Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
17.04.26 Rio Tinto Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
15.04.26 Rio Tinto Hold Deutsche Bank AG
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EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
EQS Group Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited
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