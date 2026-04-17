Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 139,06 Mrd. EURKGV 12,87 Div. Rendite 5,00%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Sector Perform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat das Kursziel für Rio Tinto nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 6400 auf 6300 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Das Ergebnis des Minenkonzerns sei von den bereits angekündigten Störeinflüssen geprägt und habe so den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Ben Davis in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er kürzte etwas seine Schätzungen für 2026 und 2027 wegen höherer Betriebs- und Explorationskosten und niedrigerer Volumina./rob/tih/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 09:00 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.04.2026 / 09:00 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|Kursziel:
63,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform
|Kurs*:
73,46 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-14,24%
|Rating vorher:
Sector Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Ben Davis
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
68,18 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.26
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08:01
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.04.26
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.04.26
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG