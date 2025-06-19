DAX 23.248 +0,8%ESt50 5.240 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 13,75 +1,3%Dow 42.172 -0,1%Nas 19.546 +0,1%Bitcoin 91.600 +0,7%Euro 1,1514 +0,2%Öl 77,05 -2,2%Gold 3.347 -0,7%
Rio Tinto Aktie

Rio Tinto Aktien-Sparplan
48,83 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,04 %
STU
41,60 GBP +0,22 GBP +0,53 %
LSE
Marktkap. 78,61 Mrd. EUR

KGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147

ISIN GB0007188757

Symbol RTPPF

UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

09:01 Uhr
Rio Tinto Neutral
Rio Tinto plc
48,83 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,04%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern mache in der Eisenerzmine Simandou in Guinea klare Fortschritte, schrieb Myles Allsop am Donnerstag nach der Auswertung von Satellitenbildern. Insgesamt liege man wohl im Plan./rob/ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / 15:22 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral

Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
50,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
41,38 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,85%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
41,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,21%
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,69 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

