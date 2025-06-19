UBS AG

Rio Tinto Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern mache in der Eisenerzmine Simandou in Guinea klare Fortschritte, schrieb Myles Allsop am Donnerstag nach der Auswertung von Satellitenbildern. Insgesamt liege man wohl im Plan./rob/ag/tih

