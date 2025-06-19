Rio Tinto Aktie
Marktkap. 78,61 Mrd. EURKGV 8,48 Div. Rendite 6,54%
WKN 852147
ISIN GB0007188757
Symbol RTPPF
Rio Tinto Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Rio Tinto mit einem Kursziel von 5000 Pence auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Bergbaukonzern mache in der Eisenerzmine Simandou in Guinea klare Fortschritte, schrieb Myles Allsop am Donnerstag nach der Auswertung von Satellitenbildern. Insgesamt liege man wohl im Plan./rob/ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / 15:22 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Rio Tinto Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Rio Tinto plc
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
50,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
41,38 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
20,85%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
41,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,21%
|
Analyst Name:
Myles Allsop
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,69 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Rio Tinto plc
|09:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.06.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.06.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.06.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.06.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.25
|Rio Tinto Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.06.25
|Rio Tinto Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Sell
|UBS AG
|20.07.23
|Rio Tinto Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:01
|Rio Tinto Neutral
|UBS AG
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.25
|Rio Tinto Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.06.25
|Rio Tinto Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.