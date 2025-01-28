Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
Marktkap. 20,32 Mrd. EURKGV 71,27 Div. Rendite 0,29%
WKN A2AJKS
ISIN FR0013154002
Symbol SDMHF
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Sartorius Stedim Biotech nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 222 auf 244 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die französische Tochter der Sartorius AG habe starke Zahlen und eindeutige Anzeichen für eine Rückkehr zum Wachstum vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Matthew Weston am Dienstagabend. Nach den reduzierten Zielen im Vorjahr sei verständlich, dass das Management einen konservativen Ansatz beim Ausblick auf 2025 gewählt habe. Der Experte erhöhte seine Schätzungen für die Jahre 2025 bis 2029./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2025 / 20:36 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.01.2025 / 20:36 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
244,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
234,70 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,96%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
223,10 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,37%
|
Analyst Name:
Matthew Weston
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
215,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
