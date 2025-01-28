DAX 21.431 +0,7%ESt50 5.196 +0,1%Top 10 Crypto 16,41 +1,9%Dow 44.850 +0,3%Nas 19.734 +2,0%Bitcoin 98.375 +1,3%Euro 1,0421 -0,1%Öl 77,58 -0,1%Gold 2.758 -0,2%
UBS AG

Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral

08:21 Uhr
Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Sartorius Stedim Biotech nach vorläufigen Quartalszahlen von 222 auf 244 Euro angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die französische Tochter der Sartorius AG habe starke Zahlen und eindeutige Anzeichen für eine Rückkehr zum Wachstum vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Matthew Weston am Dienstagabend. Nach den reduzierten Zielen im Vorjahr sei verständlich, dass das Management einen konservativen Ansatz beim Ausblick auf 2025 gewählt habe. Der Experte erhöhte seine Schätzungen für die Jahre 2025 bis 2029./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.01.2025 / 20:36 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.01.2025 / 20:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral

Unternehmen:
Sartorius Stedim Biotech		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
244,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
234,70 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,96%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
223,10 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
9,37%
Analyst Name:
Matthew Weston 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
215,50 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

