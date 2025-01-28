DAX 21.600 +0,8%ESt50 5.236 +0,8%Top 10 Crypto 16,08 -0,2%Dow 44.850 +0,3%Nas 19.734 +2,0%Bitcoin 98.673 +1,6%Euro 1,0399 -0,3%Öl 76,82 -1,0%Gold 2.758 -0,2%
Marktkap. 17,31 Mrd. EUR

KGV 57,57

WKN 716563

ISIN DE0007165631

Symbol SUVPF

Sartorius AG Vz.
275,90 EUR -3,20 EUR -1,15%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Sartorius mit einem Kursziel von 258 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das vierte Quartal habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 08:20 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Hold

Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
258,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
271,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,01%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
275,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,49%
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
258,33 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

