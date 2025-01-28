Sartorius vz. Aktie
Marktkap. 17,31 Mrd. EURKGV 57,57
WKN 716563
ISIN DE0007165631
Symbol SUVPF
Sartorius vz Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Sartorius mit einem Kursziel von 258 Euro auf "Hold" belassen. Das vierte Quartal habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Falko Friedrichs in seinem am Mittwoch vorliegenden Kommentar./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.01.2025 / 08:20 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Sartorius vz. Hold
|Unternehmen:
Sartorius AG Vz.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
258,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
271,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,01%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
275,90 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Falko Friedrichs
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
258,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Sartorius AG Vz.
|09:31
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08:16
|Sartorius vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.01.25
|Sartorius vz. Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
