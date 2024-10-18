DAX 19.447 +0,0%ESt50 4.940 +0,1%MSCI World 3.721 +0,4%Dow 42.304 -0,2%Nas 18.631 +1,2%Bitcoin 63.057 +0,1%Euro 1,0813 -0,1%Öl 75,99 +2,0%Gold 2.739 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 Rheinmetall 703000 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Bank 514000 NEL ASA A0B733 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 Lilium A3CYXP SAP 716460 Daimler Truck DTR0CK
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Nach ifo-Geschäftsklima: DAX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- Mercedes-Benz verfehlt in Q3 Erwartungen -- UniCredit sichert Commerzbank-Beteiligung ab -- Covestro, Capri im Fokus
Top News
Porsche-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Porsche AG verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang Porsche-Aktie dennoch in Grün: Porsche AG verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang
DAX behält 20.000-Punkte-Marke im Blick: Deutscher Leitindex geht stabil ins Wochenende DAX behält 20.000-Punkte-Marke im Blick: Deutscher Leitindex geht stabil ins Wochenende
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net?

Vodafone Group Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Aktien-Sparplan anlegen
0,89 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,05 %
STU
0,74 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,11 %
LSE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 23,11 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

16:16 Uhr
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,89 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,05%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekommunikationskonzern mache Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er verwies unter anderem auf die jüngsten Verkäufe von Anteilen an Oak Holdings und Indus Towers. Die Vodafone-Aktie sei zudem sehr günstig. Risiken durch Schwächen im TV-Geschäft seien ein Einmaleffekt, dessen Auswirkungen nach 2025 schwinden dürften./niw/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,89 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,74 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,96 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

16:16 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.09.24 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.24 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.09.24 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.08.24 Vodafone Group Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert Vodafone Group-Aktie: Hätte sich eine Investition in Vodafone Group von vor einem Jahr gerechnet?
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Zuversicht in London: nachmittags Gewinne im FTSE 100
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100-Anleger greifen mittags zu
dpa-afx Telekom bietet Privatkunden Zugang zu reinem 5G-Mobilfunk - Aktie gesucht
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren angefallen
finanzen.net Optimismus in London: FTSE 100 verbucht zum Start des Montagshandels Gewinne
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Wert Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Vodafone Group-Investition von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
Zacks Can Google's Partnership With Vodafone Push the GOOGL Stock Higher?
Benzinga Vodafone, Google Expand Partnership With Billion+ Dollar Deal: Details
Zacks Will NOK Stock Gain From Vodafone Idea Deal to Boost India Network?
Financial Times Vodafone and Three offer UK regulator new concessions on £16.5bn merger
Financial Times Vodafone and Three offer UK regulator new concessions on £16.5bn merger
Business Times Deal between Vodafone and Three could harm mobile market, UK’s competition watchdog says
EN, TheGuardian Vodafone-Three merger: tens of millions could face higher bills, says UK watchdog
BBC Vodafone clashes with watchdog over Three merger