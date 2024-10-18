Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

16:16 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence belassen. Der britische Telekommunikationskonzern mache Fortschritte, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er verwies unter anderem auf die jüngsten Verkäufe von Anteilen an Oak Holdings und Indus Towers. Die Vodafone-Aktie sei zudem sehr günstig. Risiken durch Schwächen im TV-Geschäft seien ein Einmaleffekt, dessen Auswirkungen nach 2025 schwinden dürften./niw/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.10.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

