Deutsche Bank AG

Vodafone Group Buy

12:51 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das organische Servicewachstum (OSR) habe die Erwartungen insgesamt übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle am Dienstag nach den Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal. In Großbritannien sei es stark gelaufen, in Deutschland habe man schwächer abgeschnitten als gedacht - allerdings mit besseren Geschäftskennziffern./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 08:19 / GMT

