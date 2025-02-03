Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 21,37 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das organische Servicewachstum (OSR) habe die Erwartungen insgesamt übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle am Dienstag nach den Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal. In Großbritannien sei es stark gelaufen, in Deutschland habe man schwächer abgeschnitten als gedacht - allerdings mit besseren Geschäftskennziffern./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 08:19 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
114,92%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,65 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
115,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
