Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 21,37 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 140 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das organische Servicewachstum (OSR) habe die Erwartungen insgesamt übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Robert Grindle am Dienstag nach den Zahlen zum dritten Geschäftsquartal. In Großbritannien sei es stark gelaufen, in Deutschland habe man schwächer abgeschnitten als gedacht - allerdings mit besseren Geschäftskennziffern./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 04.02.2025 / 08:19 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
114,92%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,65 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
115,74%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

