Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 21,43 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 68 auf 72 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Fundamentaldaten des britischen Telekomkonzerns seien weiterhin durchwachsen, mit besser als erwarteten Trends in Übersee, aber mit einer geringeren Rentabilität in Europa, da Vodafone in den Turnaround seines deutschen Geschäfts investiere, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seine längerfristigen Free-Cashflow-Prognosen erhöhte der Experte um 6 Prozent./rob/edh/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2025 / 10:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,72 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
0,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
