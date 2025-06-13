UBS AG

Vodafone Group Neutral

12:46 Uhr

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 68 auf 72 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Fundamentaldaten des britischen Telekomkonzerns seien weiterhin durchwachsen, mit besser als erwarteten Trends in Übersee, aber mit einer geringeren Rentabilität in Europa, da Vodafone in den Turnaround seines deutschen Geschäfts investiere, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seine längerfristigen Free-Cashflow-Prognosen erhöhte der Experte um 6 Prozent./rob/edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2025 / 10:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

