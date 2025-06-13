DAX 23.602 +0,4%ESt50 5.317 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 13,88 +2,8%Dow 42.198 -1,8%Nas 19.407 -1,3%Bitcoin 92.367 +1,1%Euro 1,1571 +0,3%Öl 73,30 -2,5%Gold 3.415 -0,5%
Vodafone Group Aktie

Marktkap. 21,43 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Vodafone von 68 auf 72 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Fundamentaldaten des britischen Telekomkonzerns seien weiterhin durchwachsen, mit besser als erwarteten Trends in Übersee, aber mit einer geringeren Rentabilität in Europa, da Vodafone in den Turnaround seines deutschen Geschäfts investiere, schrieb Polo Tang in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Seine längerfristigen Free-Cashflow-Prognosen erhöhte der Experte um 6 Prozent./rob/edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.06.2025 / 10:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 16.06.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,72 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
0,75 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

12:46 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
02.06.25 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.05.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
27.05.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.05.25 Vodafone Group Kaufen DZ BANK
mehr Analysen

