Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 23,29 Mrd. EURDiv. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 65 Pence belassen. Die Geschäftstrends in Europa blieben schwierig, schrieb Ottavio Adorisio in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. "Gerettet" hätten den Telekomkonzern im ersten Geschäftsquartal die Aktivitäten in den Schwellenländern./rob/mis/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:46 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:46 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
0,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
0,87 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,24%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
0,87 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-25,33%
|
Analyst Name:
Ottavio Adorisio
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
14,02 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
