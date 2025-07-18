Bernstein Research

Vodafone Group Underperform

11:56 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 65 Pence belassen. Die Geschäftstrends in Europa blieben schwierig, schrieb Ottavio Adorisio in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. "Gerettet" hätten den Telekomkonzern im ersten Geschäftsquartal die Aktivitäten in den Schwellenländern./rob/mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:46 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:46 / UTC

