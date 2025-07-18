DAX 24.396 +0,6%ESt50 5.372 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 15,81 +2,0%Dow 45.010 +1,1%Nas 21.020 +0,6%Bitcoin 100.819 +0,1%Euro 1,1749 -0,2%Öl 69,29 +0,9%Gold 3.363 -0,7%
Vodafone Group Aktie

1,00 EUR +0,05 EUR +4,76 %
STU
0,87 GBP +0,04 GBP +4,67 %
LSE
Marktkap. 23,29 Mrd. EUR

Div. Rendite 5,19%
WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Bernstein Research

Vodafone Group Underperform

11:56 Uhr
Vodafone Group Underperform
Vodafone Group PLC
1,00 EUR 0,05 EUR 4,76%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Underperform" mit einem Kursziel von 65 Pence belassen. Die Geschäftstrends in Europa blieben schwierig, schrieb Ottavio Adorisio in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. "Gerettet" hätten den Telekomkonzern im ersten Geschäftsquartal die Aktivitäten in den Schwellenländern./rob/mis/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:46 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 24.07.2025 / 08:46 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underperform

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
0,65 £
Rating jetzt:
Underperform		 Kurs*:
0,87 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-25,24%
Rating vorher:
Underperform		 Kurs aktuell:
0,87 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-25,33%
Analyst Name:
Ottavio Adorisio 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
14,02 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

11:46 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
10:56 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.07.25 Vodafone Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.07.25 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
26.06.25 Vodafone Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx Geschäftsentwicklung Vodafone übertrifft Erwartungen - Kundenzahl in Deutschland weiter rückläufig - Aktie in Grün Vodafone übertrifft Erwartungen - Kundenzahl in Deutschland weiter rückläufig - Aktie in Grün
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 mittags auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Börse London in Grün: FTSE 100 in der Gewinnzone
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Vodafone Group-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
finanzen.net Schwache Performance in London: FTSE 100 gibt letztendlich nach
finanzen.net Anleger in Habachtstellung: FTSE 100 mittags auf Richtungssuche
finanzen.net Verluste in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich zum Handelsstart leichter
finanzen.net Fehlende Impulse in London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich unentschlossen
Zacks Zacks.com featured highlights Carnival, Levi Strauss, Vodafone and Invesco
Zacks Is Vodafone Group (VOD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Zacks Should Value Investors Buy Vodafone Group (VOD) Stock?
Benzinga Vodafone, AST SpaceMobile Partner To Bring Satellite Phone Service To Remote Parts Of India
Cointelegraph Deutsche Telekom, Alibaba Cloud, Vodafone are running nodes on Nillion
Zacks Nokia Selected by Vodafone Qatar to Boost 5G Coverage and Reliability
Business Times CK Hutchison announces completion of Vodafone and Three’s merger in UK
Financial Times Vodafone pledges £1.5bn UK network investment this year
