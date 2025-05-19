DAX 24.062 +0,5%ESt50 5.454 +0,5%Top 10 Crypto 14,22 -0,6%Dow 42.792 +0,3%Nas 19.215 +0,0%Bitcoin 93.640 -0,4%Euro 1,1245 +0,0%Öl 65,26 -0,3%Gold 3.241 +0,4%
Rekord: DAX springt erstmals über 24.000-Punkte-Marke
Chinas Konjunkturprogramm treibt Technologie- und E-Commerce-Aktien an: Alibaba, JD, CATL und BYD im Fokus!
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,86 EUR +0,01 EUR +1,00 %
STU
0,73 GBP ±0,00 GBP +0,37 %
LSE
Marktkap. 21,35 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Deutsche Bank AG

13:06 Uhr
Vodafone Group PLC
0,86 EUR 0,01 EUR 1,00%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Pence belassen. Das Geschäftsjahr 2024/25 habe den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer Einschätzung am Dienstag. Der Ausblick auf den Free Cashflow des neuen Geschäftsjahres sei besser als gedacht./ajx/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / 08:43 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
1,30 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
78,77%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
78,74%
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,82 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vodafone Group PLC

13:06 Vodafone Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11:46 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.05.25 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
23.04.25 Vodafone Group Underweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.04.25 Vodafone Group Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vodafone Group PLC

dpa-afx In Deutschland unter Druck Vodafone-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Vodafone mit Milliardenverlust Vodafone-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Vodafone mit Milliardenverlust
dpa-afx ROUNDUP: Vodafone in Deutschland unter Druck - Kursplus trotz Milliardenverlust
finanzen.net Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 gibt nach
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Titel Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vodafone Group von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Papier Vodafone Group-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Vodafone Group-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen
finanzen.net FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 verbucht am Donnerstagnachmittag Verluste
finanzen.net Pluszeichen in London: FTSE 100 mittags auf grünem Terrain
finanzen.net Freundlicher Handel: FTSE 100 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus
Financial Times Vodafone pledges £1.5bn UK network investment this year
RTE.ie Vodafone Ireland announces Sabrina Casalta as new CEO
Benzinga This Vodafone Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday
Zacks NOK to Upgrade Vodafone Idea Network in India to Boost 4G, Roll Out 5G
Zacks Vodafone Advances Cybersecurity for Businesses in Germany
Benzinga Vodafone Shares Rise After Securing Network Expansion Deal With Nokia: What's Going On?
Benzinga Nokia Secures Deal with Vodafone Idea To Enhance India's IP Backhaul Network
Benzinga AST SpaceMobile Teams Up with Vodafone For Satellite Broadband Service Across Europe
