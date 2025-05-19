Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 21,35 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 130 Pence belassen. Das Geschäftsjahr 2024/25 habe den Erwartungen entsprochen, schrieb Robert Grindle in einer Einschätzung am Dienstag. Der Ausblick auf den Free Cashflow des neuen Geschäftsjahres sei besser als gedacht./ajx/edh
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.05.2025 / 08:43 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Andy Dean Photography / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Buy
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
1,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
78,77%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
0,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
78,74%
|
Analyst Name:
Robert Grindle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,82 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
