Stellantis Aktie
Marktkap. 23,02 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN A2QL01
ISIN NL00150001Q9
Symbol STLA
Stellantis Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Eckdaten für das erste Halbjahr von 10 auf 8 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach der überraschend schwachen Geschäftsentwicklung des Autobauers richteten sich die Blicke nun auf die in Kürze anstehenden Äußerungen zum Geschäftsausblick 2025, schrieb Christoph Laskawi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.07.2025 / 07:57 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Hold
|Unternehmen:
Stellantis
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
8,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
7,98 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
0,29%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
7,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,98%
|
Analyst Name:
Christoph Laskawi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
10,96 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Stellantis
|11:11
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:11
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.07.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.06.25
|Stellantis Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.05.25
|Stellantis Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.05.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.02.24
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.10.21
|Stellantis Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|11:11
|Stellantis Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.25
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.25
|Stellantis Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.25
|Stellantis Neutral
|UBS AG