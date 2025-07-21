DAX 24.048 -1,1%ESt50 5.296 -0,9%Top 10 Crypto 16,20 +3,3%Dow 44.323 +0,0%Nas 20.974 +0,4%Bitcoin 101.691 +1,2%Euro 1,1702 +0,1%Öl 68,63 -0,7%Gold 3.388 -0,2%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 NVIDIA 918422 RENK RENK73 Clara Technologies A3E4MS EVOTEC 566480 DroneShield A2DMAA BYD A0M4W9 Lufthansa 823212 Novo Nordisk A3EU6F Opendoor Technologies A2QHR0 Tesla A1CX3T thyssenkrupp 750000 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Infineon 623100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Zollstreit weiter im Blick: DAX erneut mit Abgaben -- SMA Solar mit unerwartet hohem Quartalsverlust -- NXP, DroneShield, Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT, Trump Media im Fokus
Top News
E.ON-Aktie mit kleinen Gewinnmitnahmen - Morgan Stanley stuft ab E.ON-Aktie mit kleinen Gewinnmitnahmen - Morgan Stanley stuft ab
Aktien von Netflix, Amazon & Co. im Visier: Weimer drängt zu Investitionen in Deutschland Aktien von Netflix, Amazon & Co. im Visier: Weimer drängt zu Investitionen in Deutschland
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Ãœbersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Stellantis Aktie

Handeln
Stellantis Aktien-Sparplan
7,92 EUR -0,12 EUR -1,53 %
STU
9,15 USD -0,04 USD -0,44 %
vorbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 23,02 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 5,40%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

WKN A2QL01

ISIN wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

ISIN NL00150001Q9

Symbol wurde kopiert
NEU
Handle jetzt direkt über finanzen.net mit Deinem Broker
Direkt handeln

Symbol STLA

Deutsche Bank AG

Stellantis Hold

11:11 Uhr
Stellantis Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Stellantis
7,92 EUR -0,12 EUR -1,53%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für Stellantis nach Eckdaten für das erste Halbjahr von 10 auf 8 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach der überraschend schwachen Geschäftsentwicklung des Autobauers richteten sich die Blicke nun auf die in Kürze anstehenden Äußerungen zum Geschäftsausblick 2025, schrieb Christoph Laskawi in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./mis/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.07.2025 / 07:57 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Stellantis Hold

Unternehmen:
Stellantis		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
8,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
7,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
0,29%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
7,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
0,98%
Analyst Name:
Christoph Laskawi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
10,96 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Stellantis

11:11 Stellantis Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.07.25 Stellantis Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
21.07.25 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.07.25 Stellantis Neutral UBS AG
18.07.25 Stellantis Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Stellantis

finanzen.net Unter Druck Stellantis-Aktie steigt dennoch: Milliardenverlust wegen Wertberichtigungen Stellantis-Aktie steigt dennoch: Milliardenverlust wegen Wertberichtigungen
finanzen.net Schwacher Wochentag in Paris: CAC 40 präsentiert sich leichter
finanzen.net Verluste in Paris: CAC 40 beginnt die Sitzung im Minus
finanzen.net Angespannte Stimmung in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich zum Start des Dienstagshandels leichter
dpa-afx ROUNDUP 2: Stellantis mit Milliardenverlust - Anleger schütteln Schock ab
dpa-afx AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Stellantis dreht deutlich ins Plus - Telefonkonferenz beruhigt
finanzen.net CAC 40 aktuell: CAC 40 fällt zum Handelsende
finanzen.net Euro STOXX 50 aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 zum Ende des Montagshandels in Rot
dpa-afx ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt Stellantis auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 9,70 Euro
EN, Japan Today Stellantis warns of $2.7 billion loss for 1st half of 2025 due to tariffs and some big charges
New York Times Stellantis Says Profit Plunged as Tariffs Began to Bite
Benzinga Chrysler, Jeep Parent Company Stellantis Expects $2.7 Billion Net Loss In First Half Of 2025 As Trump Tariffs Cause Uncertainty
BBC Car maker Stellantis says US tariffs have cost it €300m
BBC Car maker Stellantis says US tariffs have cost it €300m
Business Times Stellantis expects US$2.7 billion first half loss as restructuring costs, US tariffs hit
RTE.ie Stellantis expects €2.3 billion H1 loss due to US tariffs
Financial Times Stellantis swings to loss as Trump tariffs hit Fiat and Jeep maker
RSS Feed
Stellantis zu myNews hinzufügen