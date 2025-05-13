Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 20,43 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Pence belassen. Die Konsensschätzungen dürften sinken, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstag anlässlich der am 20. Mai erwarteten Zahlen des Telekomkonzerns für das vierte Geschäftsquartal. Sie seien für Vodafone als allein stehendes Unternehmen zu hoch. Die Fusion mit Three UK verwässere wohl den freien Barmittelfluss./rob/ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2025 / 13:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: fotogestoeber / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
0,68 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,69 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,22%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,84 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
