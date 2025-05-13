DAX 23.639 +0,3%ESt50 5.416 +0,4%Top 10 Crypto 14,74 +0,3%Dow 42.140 -0,6%Nas 19.010 +1,6%Bitcoin 92.839 -0,4%Euro 1,1187 +0,0%Öl 66,29 -0,5%Gold 3.236 -0,4%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,81 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,60 %
FSE
0,77 CHF -0,01 CHF -1,16 %
BRX
Marktkap. 20,43 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

UBS AG

Vodafone Group Neutral

08:01 Uhr
Vodafone Group Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,81 EUR -0,01 EUR -1,60%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vodafone auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Pence belassen. Die Konsensschätzungen dürften sinken, schrieb Polo Tang am Dienstag anlässlich der am 20. Mai erwarteten Zahlen des Telekomkonzerns für das vierte Geschäftsquartal. Sie seien für Vodafone als allein stehendes Unternehmen zu hoch. Die Fusion mit Three UK verwässere wohl den freien Barmittelfluss./rob/ajx/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2025 / 13:21 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2025 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
0,68 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,69 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,22%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Polo Tang 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
0,84 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

