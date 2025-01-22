DAX 21.302 +0,2%ESt50 5.199 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto 15,95 -5,3%Dow 44.157 +0,3%Nas 20.009 +1,3%Bitcoin 97.512 -2,1%Euro 1,0404 -0,1%Öl 79,17 +0,3%Gold 2.739 -0,6%
Vodafone Group Aktie

0,81 EUR ±0,00 EUR +0,42 %
STU
0,68 GBP ±0,00 GBP -0,44 %
BTE
Marktkap. 20,49 Mrd. EUR

KGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%

WKN A1XA83

ISIN GB00BH4HKS39

Symbol VODPF

Bernstein Research

Vodafone Group Underperform

13:41 Uhr
Vodafone Group Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vodafone Group PLC
0,81 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,42%
Charts| News| Analysen
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 65 Pence auf "Underperform" belassen. Die Deutsche Telekom bleibe Top-Favorit, schrieb Analyst Ottavio Adorisio in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar. Dagegen rät er, Vodafone angesichts der strukturellen Probleme, mit denen das Unternehmen konfrontiert sei, zu meiden./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2025 / 17:28 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2025 / 06:30 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

