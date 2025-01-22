Vodafone Group Aktie
Marktkap. 20,49 Mrd. EURKGV 19,36 Div. Rendite 10,84%
WKN A1XA83
ISIN GB00BH4HKS39
Symbol VODPF
Vodafone Group Underperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 65 Pence auf "Underperform" belassen. Die Deutsche Telekom bleibe Top-Favorit, schrieb Analyst Ottavio Adorisio in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar. Dagegen rät er, Vodafone angesichts der strukturellen Probleme, mit denen das Unternehmen konfrontiert sei, zu meiden./ck/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2025 / 17:28 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2025 / 06:30 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Vodafone Group Underperform
|Unternehmen:
Vodafone Group PLC
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
0,65 £
|Rating jetzt:
Underperform
|Kurs*:
0,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-4,48%
|Rating vorher:
Underperform
|Kurs aktuell:
0,68 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-4,52%
|
Analyst Name:
Ottavio Adorisio
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
0,87 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
