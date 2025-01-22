Bernstein Research

Vodafone Group Underperform

13:41 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Vodafone mit einem Kursziel von 65 Pence auf "Underperform" belassen. Die Deutsche Telekom bleibe Top-Favorit, schrieb Analyst Ottavio Adorisio in seinem am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenkommentar. Dagegen rät er, Vodafone angesichts der strukturellen Probleme, mit denen das Unternehmen konfrontiert sei, zu meiden./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2025 / 17:28 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.01.2025 / 06:30 / UTC

