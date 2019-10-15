FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach einer Übernahme von 59 auf 65 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Markus Scheufler überarbeitete laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie sein Modell für den Immobilienkonzern. Mit dem Kauf von 61 Prozent an Hembla erhöhe sich der Anteil schwedischer Immobilien im Gesamtportfolio des deutschen Konzerns auf 9 Prozent. Vonovia steige zudem zur größten Wohnungsgesellschaft in Schweden auf./tav/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.10.2019 / 05:54 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.