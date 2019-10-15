finanzen.net

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Vonovia nach einer Übernahme von 59 auf 65 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Markus Scheufler überarbeitete laut einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie sein Modell für den Immobilienkonzern. Mit dem Kauf von 61 Prozent an Hembla erhöhe sich der Anteil schwedischer Immobilien im Gesamtportfolio des deutschen Konzerns auf 9 Prozent. Vonovia steige zudem zur größten Wohnungsgesellschaft in Schweden auf./tav/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 15.10.2019 / 05:54 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		Kursziel:
65,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
47,64 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+36,44%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
47,69 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+36,30%
Analyst Name:
Markus Scheufler		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
53,16 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

