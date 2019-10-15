|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR4XGE
|15,76
|Endlos Turbo auf Vonovia
|SR4XGF
|18,90
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
65,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
47,64 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+36,44%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
47,69 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+36,30%
|Analyst Name:
Markus Scheufler
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
53,16 EUR
|18:01 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:16 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|07.10.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|26.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|25.09.2019
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
