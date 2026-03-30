Vonovia Aktie
Marktkap. 17,85 Mrd. EURKGV 5,49
WKN A1ML7J
ISIN DE000A1ML7J1
Symbol VNNVF
Vonovia SE Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 24 auf 23 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Der deutsche Markt für Wohnimmobilien bleibe herausfordernd, schrieb Paul May in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für eine Besserung müssten sich die Angebots- und Nachfragepreise stärker annähern, voraussichtlich mittels sinkender Verkaufspreise. Außerdem müssten sich die Finanzierungskonditionen verbessern./bek/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 18:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2026 / 03:00 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Vonovia SE
Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Underweight
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
23,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Underweight
|Kurs*:
21,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,33%
|Rating vorher:
Underweight
|Kurs aktuell:
21,54 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,78%
|
Analyst Name:
Paul May
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
32,28 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Vonovia SE
|09:26
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09:26
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.03.26
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09:26
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.26
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.09.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|03.04.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.03.25
|Vonovia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.26
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.11.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.25
|Vonovia Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG