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Vonovia Aktie

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Barclays Capital

Vonovia SE Underweight

09:26 Uhr
Vonovia SE Underweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Vonovia SE
21,54 EUR 0,03 EUR 0,14%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Vonovia von 24 auf 23 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Underweight" belassen. Der deutsche Markt für Wohnimmobilien bleibe herausfordernd, schrieb Paul May in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Für eine Besserung müssten sich die Angebots- und Nachfragepreise stärker annähern, voraussichtlich mittels sinkender Verkaufspreise. Außerdem müssten sich die Finanzierungskonditionen verbessern./bek/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2026 / 18:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.03.2026 / 03:00 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Vonovia SE

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Underweight

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
23,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Underweight		 Kurs*:
21,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,33%
Rating vorher:
Underweight		 Kurs aktuell:
21,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,78%
Analyst Name:
Paul May 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
32,28 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE

09:26 Vonovia Underweight Barclays Capital
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