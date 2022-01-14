|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
62,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
48,66 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
27,41%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
48,99 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,56%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier
|KGV*:
|Ø Kursziel:
63,50 €
|14:31 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|14.01.22
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.22
|Vonovia Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Vonovia Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.21
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14:31 Uhr
|Vonovia Buy
|UBS AG
|14.01.22
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.01.22
|Vonovia Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.12.21
|Vonovia Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.12.21
|Vonovia Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|14.01.22
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.11.21
|Vonovia Halten
|DZ BANK
|22.11.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.21
|Vonovia Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|08.11.21
|Vonovia Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
