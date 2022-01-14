  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
NEU: Krypto-Sparplan bei BISON. Einfach und stressfrei in Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. investieren. -w-

Vonovia Aktie

48,99EUR
+1,81EUR
+3,84%
14:40:06
STU

WKN: A1ML7J / ISIN: DE000A1ML7J1

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
26.01.2022 14:31

Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Buy (UBS AG)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Vonovia auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 62 Euro belassen. Der deutsche Immobiliensektor habe zuletzt vor allem unter der Erwartung steigender Zinsen gelitten, schrieb Analyst Charles Boissier in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Sektorstudie. Nach den Kursverlusten seien die Aktien nun jedoch im europäischen Vergleich attraktiv. Zu den belastenden Aspekten Zinsen, Regulierung und Energierechnungen hätten sich die Unternehmen zuversichtlich geäußert./bek/edh

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 SR7P2Q 4,81
1,02
Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Vonovia
Long
 SR8CSJ 9,89
0,50
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SR7P2Q, SR8CSJ. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.01.2022 / 22:35 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vonovia Buy

Unternehmen:
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
62,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
48,66 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
27,41%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
48,99 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
26,56%
Analyst Name:
Charles Boissier 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
63,50 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

14:31 Uhr Vonovia Buy UBS AG
14.01.22 Vonovia Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
05.01.22 Vonovia Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
22.12.21 Vonovia Overweight Barclays Capital
14.12.21 Vonovia Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Newsmehr Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) News
RSS Feed
Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Vonovia Aktie

+29,62%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,62%
Ø Kursziel: 63,50
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
RBC Capital Markets
53,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
72,00 €
Barclays Capital
65,00 €
UBS AG
62,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
64,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
69,00 €
Morgan Stanley
59,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
69,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
55,00 €
Warburg Research
67,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,62%
Ø Kursziel: 63,50
alle Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:44 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
13:44 Uhr Vonovia Buy
13:43 Uhr ADLER Neutral
13:42 Uhr Grand City Properties Buy
13:40 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
13:39 Uhr Microsoft Overweight
11:46 Uhr Coca-Cola Outperform
11:29 Uhr Prosus Buy
11:27 Uhr Microsoft Kaufen
11:23 Uhr Roche Buy
11:23 Uhr PATRIZIA Buy
11:22 Uhr UniCredit Buy
11:21 Uhr Tesla Underweight
10:51 Uhr Microsoft Conviction Buy List
10:45 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
10:44 Uhr Philips Hold
10:44 Uhr Deutsche Börse Equal-weight
10:43 Uhr London Stock Exchange (LSE) Overweight
10:42 Uhr BASF Equal-weight
10:41 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Equal-weight
10:17 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
10:12 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
09:58 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
09:57 Uhr Microsoft Outperform
09:57 Uhr Allianz Buy
09:45 Uhr Stabilus Buy
09:43 Uhr S&T Buy
09:42 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
09:30 Uhr Aareal Bank Buy
09:28 Uhr Dürr Buy
09:27 Uhr S&T Buy
09:25 Uhr Home24 Buy
09:24 Uhr Dürr Buy
09:23 Uhr Unilever Buy
09:17 Uhr Klöckner Buy
09:14 Uhr Schaeffler Buy
09:14 Uhr Continental Hold
09:13 Uhr NORMA Group Buy
09:01 Uhr Westwing Buy
09:00 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Buy
08:59 Uhr CRH Buy
08:56 Uhr Microsoft Buy
08:29 Uhr HeidelbergCement Buy
08:06 Uhr Roche Conviction Buy List
08:01 Uhr Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
08:00 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
07:59 Uhr LOréal Conviction Buy List
07:35 Uhr Sanofi Overweight
07:34 Uhr Renault Neutral
07:33 Uhr Roche Neutral

Top-Rankings

Das sind die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
Die besten Universitäten in Deutschland
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 3 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen