Walmart Aktie
Marktkap. 753,93 Mrd. EURKGV 28,79 Div. Rendite 1,38%
WKN 860853
ISIN US9311421039
Symbol WMT
Walmart Buy
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Walmart von 100 auf 113 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Walmarts Vorteilsprogramme für Mitglieder von Walmart Plus und Sam's Club sollten ein bedeutender Wachstumstreiber für das Unternehmen sein, schrieb Analyst Michael Lasser in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar./tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 05:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 05:16 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy
|Unternehmen:
Walmart
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
$ 113,00
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
$ 98,65
|Abst. Kursziel*:
14,55%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 98,70
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 100,80
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Walmart
|05.12.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|05.12.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|20.11.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.19
|Walmart Underperform
|Wolfe Research
|08.11.18
|Walmart Sell
|Morningstar
|17.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.11.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.10.17
|Walmart Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.