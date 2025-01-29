DAX 21.727 +0,4%ESt50 5.282 +1,0%Top 10 Crypto 16,79 -0,2%Dow 44.882 +0,4%Nas 19.682 +0,3%Bitcoin 100.624 -0,2%Euro 1,0399 +0,1%Öl 77,26 +0,3%Gold 2.798 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Microsoft 870747 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Rheinmetall 703000 Apple 865985 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Bayer BAY001 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX Amazon 906866 BASF BASF11 RENK RENK73 Daimler Truck DTR0CK
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX vorbörslich leicht im Plus -- Nikkei in Grün -- Apple überzeugt beim Gewinn -- Intel im vierten Quartal besser als erwartet -- Explosion in spanischer Rheinmetall-Fabrik -- Visa, Novartis im Fokus
Top News
Netflix-Aktie überzeugt Kritiker: Analyst verdoppelt Kursziel auf Rekordhoch Netflix-Aktie überzeugt Kritiker: Analyst verdoppelt Kursziel auf Rekordhoch
Mit diesen 10 Fakten ins Wochenende an der Börse Mit diesen 10 Fakten ins Wochenende an der Börse
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Nur noch heute: Sichere Dir jetzt noch Deinen Mega-Bonus - Jetzt informieren!

Walmart Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Walmart Aktien-Sparplan
94,90 EUR +0,15 EUR +0,16 %
STU
98,70 USD +0,06 USD +0,06 %
nachbörslich
BTT
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln Smartphone

Marktkap. 753,93 Mrd. EUR

KGV 28,79 Div. Rendite 1,38%

WKN 860853

ISIN US9311421039

Symbol WMT

UBS AG

Walmart Buy

08:06 Uhr
Walmart Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Walmart
94,90 EUR 0,15 EUR 0,16%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Walmart von 100 auf 113 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Walmarts Vorteilsprogramme für Mitglieder von Walmart Plus und Sam's Club sollten ein bedeutender Wachstumstreiber für das Unternehmen sein, schrieb Analyst Michael Lasser in seinem am Freitag vorliegenden Kommentar./tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 05:16 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 31.01.2025 / 05:16 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Niloo / Shutterstock.com

Werbung

Zusammenfassung: Walmart Buy

Unternehmen:
Walmart		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
$ 113,00
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
$ 98,65		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,55%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 98,70		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,49%
Analyst Name:
Michael Lasser 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 100,80

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Walmart

05.12.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
20.11.24 Walmart Halten DZ BANK
20.11.24 Walmart Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.11.24 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
20.11.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Walmart

finanzen.net Langfristige Anlage Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingefahren
finanzen.net Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge
finanzen.net Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones in der Verlustzone
finanzen.net Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt am Mittag
finanzen.net Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer
finanzen.net Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Donnerstagnachmittag
dpa-afx Hohe Eierpreise in den USA - Spott über Trump
finanzen.net Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones notiert mittags im Plus
finanzen.net Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Walmart-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren
MotleyFool Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Walmart vs. Realty Income
Benzinga What's In The Cards For Walmart This Earnings Season?
Zacks What Makes Walmart (WMT) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
MotleyFool Where Will Walmart Stock Be in 3 Years?
Zacks Walmart (WMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Cnet You Still Can't Use Apple Pay at Walmart. Here's Why
Zacks If You Invested $1000 in Walmart a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
Zacks Why Walmart (WMT) is a Top Stock for the Long-Term