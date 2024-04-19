KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.
Platz 51: Das Ranking
Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 16/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.04.2024 und dem 19.04.2024. Stand ist der 19.04.2024.
Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com
Platz 50: Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero: -10,74 Prozent
Quelle: Delivery Hero
Platz 49: Befesa
Befesa: -7,87 Prozent
Quelle: Befesa
Platz 48: thyssenkrupp
thyssenkrupp: -7,17 Prozent
Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG
Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)
Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,99 Prozent
Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy
Platz 46: Jungheinrich
Jungheinrich: -6,95 Prozent
Quelle: Jungheinrich AG
Platz 45: Nemetschek SE
Nemetschek SE: -6,69 Prozent
Quelle: Nemetschek Group
Platz 44: SMA Solar
SMA Solar: -6,55 Prozent
Quelle: SMA Solar
Platz 43: HENSOLDT
HENSOLDT: -6,24 Prozent
Quelle: HENSOLDT
Platz 42: Siltronic
Siltronic: -6,23 Prozent
Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Platz 41: JENOPTIK
JENOPTIK: -5,91 Prozent
Quelle: JENOPTIK
Platz 40: TeamViewer
TeamViewer: -5,57 Prozent
Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com
Platz 39: Bechtle
Bechtle: -5,44 Prozent
Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,50 Prozent
Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec
Platz 37: Nordex
Nordex: -4,45 Prozent
Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 36: KRONES
KRONES: -3,91 Prozent
Quelle: Krones AG
Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ
FUCHS SE VZ: -3,90 Prozent
Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB
Platz 34: EVOTEC SE
EVOTEC SE: -3,70 Prozent
Quelle: evotec
Platz 33: Aroundtown SA
Aroundtown SA: -3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 32: Stabilus SE
Stabilus SE: -2,81 Prozent
Quelle: Stabilus
Platz 31: HUGO BOSS
HUGO BOSS: -2,64 Prozent
Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ
Platz 30: United Internet
United Internet: -2,54 Prozent
Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com
Platz 29: AIXTRON SE
AIXTRON SE: -2,46 Prozent
Quelle: AIXTRON
Platz 28: Lufthansa
Lufthansa: -2,36 Prozent
Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com
Platz 27: KION GROUP
KION GROUP: -2,12 Prozent
Quelle: KION GROUP
Platz 26: LANXESS
LANXESS: -2,08 Prozent
Quelle: Lanxess
Platz 25: Scout24
Scout24: -1,76 Prozent
Quelle: Scout24
Platz 24: Talanx
Talanx: -1,73 Prozent
Quelle: Talanx AG
Platz 23: CTS Eventim
CTS Eventim: -1,71 Prozent
Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com
Platz 22: LEG Immobilien
LEG Immobilien: -1,69 Prozent
Quelle: LEG Immobilien
Platz 21: GEA
GEA: -1,64 Prozent
Quelle: GEA Group
Platz 20: Knorr-Bremse
Knorr-Bremse: -1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG
Platz 19: HELLA GmbH
HELLA GmbH: -1,31 Prozent
Quelle: HELLA
Platz 18: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: -0,96 Prozent
Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck
Platz 17: TAG Immobilien
TAG Immobilien: -0,83 Prozent
Quelle: TAG Immobilien
Platz 16: Gerresheimer
Gerresheimer: -0,60 Prozent
Quelle: xxx
Platz 15: RTL
RTL: -0,48 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 14: K+S
K+S: -0,46 Prozent
Quelle: K+S
Platz 13: MorphoSys
MorphoSys: -0,37 Prozent
Quelle: Morphosys
Platz 12: ENCAVIS
ENCAVIS: -0,30 Prozent
Quelle: Capital Stage AG
Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE
WACKER CHEMIE: 0,18 Prozent
Quelle: WACKER Chemie
Platz 10: Aurubis
Aurubis: 0,47 Prozent
Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images
Platz 9: HOCHTIEF
HOCHTIEF: 0,87 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 8: Sixt SE St
Sixt SE St: 1,22 Prozent
Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
Platz 7: freenet
freenet: 1,36 Prozent
Quelle: freenet
Platz 6: Fraport
Fraport: 1,38 Prozent
Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt
Platz 5: Ströer SE
Ströer SE: 1,56 Prozent
Quelle: STRÖER
Platz 4: Evonik
Evonik: 2,17 Prozent
Quelle: Evonik
Platz 3: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St
Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,33 Prozent
Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care
Platz 2: HelloFresh
HelloFresh: 3,92 Prozent
Quelle: HelloFresh SE
Platz 1: PUMA SE
PUMA SE: 5,37 Prozent
Quelle: Puma
