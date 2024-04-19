DAX17.737 -0,6%ESt504.918 -0,4%MSCIW3.256 -0,8%Dow37.986 +0,6%Nas15.282 -2,1%Bitcoin60.966 +0,1%Euro1,0656 +0,1%Öl87,39 +0,6%Gold2.391 ±0,0%
KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche
Performance

KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der MDAX-Aktien der vergangenen Woche

21.04.24 03:10 Uhr

21.04.24 03:10 Uhr
MDAX-Märchen der Woche: Erfolgsgeschichten und Börsen-Dramen | finanzen.net

So verlief die vergangene Kalenderwoche für die Anteilsscheine im deutschen Index für mittelständische Unternehmen.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Indizes
MDAX
25.989,9 PKT -199,6 PKT -0,76%
Charts|News|Analysen

Diese Ausschläge wiesen MDAX-Aktien in Kalenderwoche 16 aus

Platz 51: Das Ranking

Das folgende Ranking stellt die Top/Flop-Werte im MDAX in KW 16/24 dar. Zugrunde gelegt wurden die Xetra-Kurswerte zwischen dem 12.04.2024 und dem 19.04.2024. Stand ist der 19.04.2024.

Quelle: FrankHH / Shutterstock.com

Platz 50: Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero: -10,74 Prozent

Quelle: Delivery Hero

Platz 49: Befesa

Befesa: -7,87 Prozent

Quelle: Befesa

Platz 48: thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp: -7,17 Prozent

Quelle: thyssenkrupp AG

Platz 47: Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke): -6,99 Prozent

Quelle: Redcare Pharmacy

Platz 46: Jungheinrich

Jungheinrich: -6,95 Prozent

Quelle: Jungheinrich AG

Platz 45: Nemetschek SE

Nemetschek SE: -6,69 Prozent

Quelle: Nemetschek Group

Platz 44: SMA Solar

SMA Solar: -6,55 Prozent

Quelle: SMA Solar

Platz 43: HENSOLDT

HENSOLDT: -6,24 Prozent

Quelle: HENSOLDT

Platz 42: Siltronic

Siltronic: -6,23 Prozent

Quelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Platz 41: JENOPTIK

JENOPTIK: -5,91 Prozent

Quelle: JENOPTIK

Platz 40: TeamViewer

TeamViewer: -5,57 Prozent

Quelle: II.studio / Shutterstock.com

Platz 39: Bechtle

Bechtle: -5,44 Prozent

Platz 38: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec: -4,50 Prozent

Quelle: Carl Zeiss Meditec

Platz 37: Nordex

Nordex: -4,45 Prozent

Quelle: Lukassek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 36: KRONES

KRONES: -3,91 Prozent

Quelle: Krones AG

Platz 35: FUCHS SE VZ

FUCHS SE VZ: -3,90 Prozent

Quelle: FUCHS PETROLUB

Platz 34: EVOTEC SE

EVOTEC SE: -3,70 Prozent

Quelle: evotec

Platz 33: Aroundtown SA

Aroundtown SA: -3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 32: Stabilus SE

Stabilus SE: -2,81 Prozent

Quelle: Stabilus

Platz 31: HUGO BOSS

HUGO BOSS: -2,64 Prozent

Quelle: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for GQ

Platz 30: United Internet

United Internet: -2,54 Prozent

Quelle: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock.com

Platz 29: AIXTRON SE

AIXTRON SE: -2,46 Prozent

Quelle: AIXTRON

Platz 28: Lufthansa

Lufthansa: -2,36 Prozent

Quelle: Robert Sarosiek / Shutterstock.com

Platz 27: KION GROUP

KION GROUP: -2,12 Prozent

Quelle: KION GROUP

Platz 26: LANXESS

LANXESS: -2,08 Prozent

Quelle: Lanxess

Platz 25: Scout24

Scout24: -1,76 Prozent

Quelle: Scout24

Platz 24: Talanx

Talanx: -1,73 Prozent

Quelle: Talanx AG

Platz 23: CTS Eventim

CTS Eventim: -1,71 Prozent

Quelle: Willy Barton / Shutterstock.com

Platz 22: LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien: -1,69 Prozent

Quelle: LEG Immobilien

Platz 21: GEA

GEA: -1,64 Prozent

Quelle: GEA Group

Platz 20: Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse: -1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Knorr-Bremse AG

Platz 19: HELLA GmbH

HELLA GmbH: -1,31 Prozent

Quelle: HELLA

Platz 18: Bilfinger SE

Bilfinger SE: -0,96 Prozent

Quelle: Bilfinger SE / Eventbild-Service / Uli Deck

Platz 17: TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien: -0,83 Prozent

Quelle: TAG Immobilien

Platz 16: Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer: -0,60 Prozent

Quelle: xxx

Platz 15: RTL

RTL: -0,48 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 14: K+S

K+S: -0,46 Prozent

Quelle: K+S

Platz 13: MorphoSys

MorphoSys: -0,37 Prozent

Quelle: Morphosys

Platz 12: ENCAVIS

ENCAVIS: -0,30 Prozent

Quelle: Capital Stage AG

Platz 11: WACKER CHEMIE

WACKER CHEMIE: 0,18 Prozent

Quelle: WACKER Chemie

Platz 10: Aurubis

Aurubis: 0,47 Prozent

Quelle: Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images

Platz 9: HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF: 0,87 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 8: Sixt SE St

Sixt SE St: 1,22 Prozent

Quelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com

Platz 7: freenet

freenet: 1,36 Prozent

Quelle: freenet

Platz 6: Fraport

Fraport: 1,38 Prozent

Quelle: Fraport AG Fototeam / Andreas Meinhardt

Platz 5: Ströer SE

Ströer SE: 1,56 Prozent

Quelle: STRÖER

Platz 4: Evonik

Evonik: 2,17 Prozent

Quelle: Evonik

Platz 3: Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St

Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) St: 3,33 Prozent

Quelle: Fresenius Medical Care

Platz 2: HelloFresh

HelloFresh: 3,92 Prozent

Quelle: HelloFresh SE

Platz 1: PUMA SE

PUMA SE: 5,37 Prozent

Quelle: Puma

Bildquellen: AshDesign / Shutterstock.com, photofriday / Shutterstock.com

